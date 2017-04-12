Barrera vs. Parker Non-Televised Undercard

installation of Mohegan Sun’s Rising Stars Boxing Series. With five rising stars returning from the exciting inaugural Rising Stars Boxing Series’ pilot that took place in November, this upcoming card is looking to be just as action-packed. Before fans in attendance at the Uncas Ballroom at Mohegan Sun enjoy what should be a thrilling main event between Sullivan Barrera (18-1, 13 KOs) and Paul “Pay Per View” Parker (8-1, 4 KOs), they will enjoy a diverse mix of local prospects and international talent during the undercard bouts.





2010 Asian Games gold medalist, Meiirim Nursultanov (1-0, 1 KO), from Astana, Kazakhstan looks to face off against Javier Olvera (1-0, 1 KO), who is fighting out of Agua Prieta, Mexico. Nursultanov, who started boxing at the young age of 13, made his boxing debut in November of last year, defeating Henry Beckford by unanimous decision. His opponent, Javier Olvera also made his debut last year, scoring a TKO on Edgar Gonzalez in late June.

Also returning to the Rising Stars undercard is former kickboxer Enriko Gogokhia (3-0, 1 KO). As a kickboxer, Gogokhia ended his professional kickboxing career at 42-7, with half his victories coming by way of knockout. Look for him to keep that intensity and try to end the night early in this six-round matchup against Bryan Goldsby (4-2) of Macon, Georgia.

Shawn Cameron (10-2, 5 KOs) faces off against Madiyar Ashkeyev (8-1, 3 KOs). Both men fought in separate bouts in the inaugural Rising Stars’ series pilot. In 2014, Madiyar earned first place at the XX International Boxing Tournament, where three years earlier he earned second place. Facing off against Cameron, Ashkeyev looks to challenge the southpaw, making this bout one to watch.

Two local fighters also returning to Rising Stars are New Haven native Cassius Chaney (9-0, 5 KOs) and Kevin Asmat (1-1, 1 KO). Chaney, the former basketball star turned professional boxer, will be going up against Juan Goode (8-4, 6 KOs) the southpaw from Detroit, Michigan in a six-round matchup. Asmat’s four round featherweight bout will be against Jonathan Ramos (1-2), fighting out of Tepic, Mexico.

Sullivan Barrera vs. Paul Parker is a 10-round light heavyweight bout presented by Main Events and Mohegan Sun as part of the Mohegan Sun’s Rising Stars Boxing Series. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. ET. The HBO Latino Boxing telecast begins at 11:00 p.m. (live ET/tape-delayed PT). Tickets, which are priced at $50 and $75, are available now through Ticketmaster, the Mohegan Sun box office or the Main Events’ office. The card is presented by Main Events and sponsored by Corona Extra.