BARE KNUCKLE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP TO HOLD OPEN FIGHTER TRYOUTS THIS SATURDAY IN PHILADELPHIA

–Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) will hold its first ever open fighter tryouts in Philadelphia, THIS SATURDAY, Saturday, July 15th, BKFC President and CEO David Feldman has announced.

The open fighter tryouts will take place at the city’s historic 2300 Arena, and provide athletes with the opportunity to earn a professional contract with BKFC.

“We’re rapidly moving towards the launch of BKFC as a fully sanctioned, regulated, and licensed professional combat sport in the United States,” said David Feldman. “Identifying and signing top level fighters are two major steps in moving forward towards bringing bare knuckle boxing out of shadows and into the mainstream.”





In attendance at the open fighter tryouts will be Art Davie, the founder and creator of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, who is now serving as an advisor for BKFC.

“Almost a quarter-century ago, I launched the UFC as a brand-new combat sport, which of course came to be known as MMA,” Davie said. “My vision was to bring back the ancient sport of Pankration with a modern twist. BKFC is following in my footsteps, in bringing back the great history of bare knuckle boxing, and incorporating a modern sensibility.”

BKFC directly follows the lineage of bare knuckle boxing that began in the 18th century under the London Prize Ring Rules (also known as the Broughton Rules), and all-time great fighters such as John L. Sullivan, Jem Mace, and Tommy Ryan.

Under the leadership of David Feldman, BKFC has spoken with numerous Athletic Commissions across the United States, in an effort to make bare knuckle boxing a newly categorized combat sport.





WHAT: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Tryouts, and casting for Bare Knuckle reality show. Fighters will do various punching power and skill tests, interviews, and more.

WHO: Art Davie (Creator Of UFC), David Feldman (President Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship™)

WHERE: 2300 Arena- 2300 S. Swanson St, Philadelphia PA 19148

WHEN: THIS Saturday, July 15, 2017 9AM-5PM

HOW: ALL FIGHTERS NEED TO REGISTER @ www.bareknuckle.tv