Barclays Center Heads Into 2017 Following Best Year Yet For BROOKLYN BOXING

This past Saturday, Jan. 14, Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™, hosted the super middleweight unification showdown between Badou Jack and James DeGale, who fought to a majority draw in front of a lively crowd of 10,128 fight fans.





It was a fitting launch to a new year of boxing as Barclays Center played host to some of the sport’s greatest moments in 2016. Nominations and awards, given by Premier Boxing Champions, ESPN.com, RING Magazine, and the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA) feature Barclays Center boxing events in a variety of categories, including Fight of the Year, Knockout of the Year, Fighter of the Year, Comeback of the Year, and Round of the Year.

“After hosting four of 2016’s best fight cards, we are proud that many of Barclays Center’s major moments have been recognized by the boxing industry,” said Brett Yormark, CEO of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment. “2017 is shaping up to be an even bigger year for BROOKLYN BOXING.”

Barclays Center will continue its momentum with Danny Garcia vs. Keith Thurman in a welterweight unification matchup on March 4.

The list of the 2016 nominations and award wins are below:

Deontay Wilder vs. Artur Szpilka (January 16, 2016)

Knockout of the Year – PBC winner; ESPN.com and RING Magazine Nominee

Wilder knocked out Szpilka in round 9 and retained his WBC heavyweight title during Brooklyn’s first night of heavyweight championship boxing since 1900.

Keith Thurman vs. Shawn Porter (June 25, 2016)

Fight of the Year – PBC Winner, ESPN.com Nominee, USA Today Boxing Junkie Honorable Mention, and Boxing Writers Association of America Nominee

Round of the Year – RING Magazine Nominee (round 9)

Undefeated welterweight world champion Thurman edged former world champion Porter in a close but unanimous decision scored 115-113 by all three ringside judges. The showdown was the first CBS primetime boxing broadcast since Muhammad Ali vs. Leon Spinks I in 1978.

Leo Santa Cruz vs. Carl Frampton (July 30, 2016)

Fight of the Year – Boxing Writers Association of America Nominee

In a bout that became an instant classic, Frampton won a majority decision against Santa Cruz to take home the WBA Super World featherweight title on July 30, 2016 at Barclays Center.

Carl Frampton

Fighter of the Year – PBC, ESPN.com, and RING Magazine Winner; Boxing Writers Association of America Nominee

Frampton won two world titles in 2016 in two weight divisions against a pair of undefeated champions, including his defeat of Santa Cruz on July 30.

Mikey Garcia

Comeback of the Year – RING Magazine Nominee

Also fighting at Barclays Center on the Santa Cruz vs. Frampton card, Garcia scored a fifth-round TKO of Elio Rojas in his first bout in 2.5 years.

