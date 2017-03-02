Boxing News 24/7


Barclays Center to Continue to Host PBC Events in 2017

Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment venues, Barclays Center and Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum Presented By New York Community Bank (NYCB), will be the sites for select Premier Boxing Champions Series (PBC ) events in 2017.

This Saturday’s PBC welterweight showdown between Danny “Swift” Garcia and Keith “One-Time” Thurman in Brooklyn will be the first of a multi-fight schedule at Barclays Center and The New Coliseum Presented By NYCB in 2017. The event is live on CBS Primetime starting at 9PM ET (6PM PT). The inaugural PBC event at The New Coliseum Presented By NYCB, as well as the series’ next fight at Barclays Center, will be announced soon.


Also announced today, BrooklynBoxingShop.com, the ecommerce home for BROOKLYN BOXING merchandise, will activate at PBC events nationwide through retail, advertising and in-ring signage. Launched in 2016, BROOKLYN BOXING features a unique brand of active wear, lifestyle apparel, and accessories for men and women, fighters and fans alike.

Barclays Center has hosted six PBC events, including Thurman’s victory over Shawn Porter, named PBC’s 2016 Fight of the Year, on June 25, 2016, and Carl Frampton’s win against Leo Santa Cruz on July 30, 2016 for the world featherweight title.

“Barclays Center and The New Coliseum Presented By NYCB are proud to host PBC events on the East Coast,” said Brett Yormark, CEO of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment. “We will be host to multiple championship events between both venues this year, and are also looking forward to creating more exposure for our BrooklynBoxingShop.com business through the nation’s best boxing series.”

Barclays Center brought professional championship boxing back to Brooklyn for the first time since 1931. Under its BROOKLYN BOXING™ programming franchise, the venue has hosted 20 professional boxing events with more than 150 bouts and 35 Title fights.

Long Island has a rich boxing history, with the Coliseum having hosted fights with the likes of Mike Tyson and Gerry Cooney. In 1976, George Foreman famously scored a fifth round knockout of Joe Frazier in a fight that was billed as the “Battle of the Gladiators.”

