Baranchyk and Golub have big year in 2016

Following a successful 2016, stablemates Ivan “The Beast” Baranchyk and Ivan “The Volk” Golub were included on Dan Rafael’s ESPN list of “Top 20 Prospects of the Year”. Both Ivans finished the year winning four fights apiece to bring their records to an identical 13-0, with 10 knockouts for Baranchyk and 11 for Golub. It was a year that increased their visibility on the national stage with two appearances each on SHOWTIME’s “ShoBox: The New Generation” series.

IVAN BARANCHYK

(Photo Credit: Ed Diller/DiBella Entertainment)





All four of Baranchyk’s victories took place at Buffalo Run Casino, in Miami, OK, where he has built a strong local following. Born in Russia, raised in Belarus and now living and training in Brooklyn, NY, the 23-year-old Baranchyk began the year with a 21-second demolition of 16-0-1 prospect Nicholas Givhan, decking him for a full count with one dynamite left hook, to seize the WBC USNBC 140lb. title. The bout was televised by “ShoBox” on March 25. Back in the ring three months later, on June 25, Baranchyk took on his third straight undefeated opponent in the 9-0-1 Eliseo Cruz Sesma, dropping him with an overhand left in the second and finishing him off with a barrage in the third frame. Making his third “ShoBox” appearance on September 23, Baranchyk was taken the 10-round distance for the first time, putting his technical skills, stamina and patience on display as he earned a unanimous decision over 7-0 Chinese amateur standout Wang Zhimin to pick up the USBA junior welterweight title. Another 10-round unanimous decision victory over Wilberth Lopez on December 10 ended the year for Baranchyk.

Co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment, Fight Promotions Inc., and Holden Productions’ Four State Franchise, Baranchyk is currently ranked no. 7 by the IBF. Before turning pro in June 2014, Baranchyk culminated his amateur career with a 120-18 record. He won gold at the 2010 Class A Vilnuse tournament, 2011 and 2013 Match Event tournament, 2011 Kostukovichi International tournament, 2011 and 2012 Soligorsk Open International tournament, 2012 Class A Liventsev tournament, 2013 Active Military tournament, 2013 Republic of Belarus Open Cup, 2014 Vitebsk University tournament in Belarus, and was an amateur champion of Belarus from 2009-2014.

IVAN GOLUB

The 27-year-old Ukrainian southpaw Golub’s four knockouts this year extended his streak to seven in a row. Golub began 2016 on the undercard of Deontay Wilder’s heavyweight championship defense on January 16, at Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, needing less than a round to halt Juan Rodriguez. An overhand left dropped Rodriguez and prompted the referee to stop the fight at the 2:41 mark. On March 25, at Buffalo Run Casino, Golub made his national television debut on “ShoBox” against the 9-0 Marlon Aguas. Demonstrating an ability to overcome adversity, Golub traded knockdowns with Aguas in round two then regained control to fell his foe again in the sixth, sending him through the ropes. Aguas retired in his corner before the start of round seven. At Foxwoods Resort Casino, in Mashantucket, CT, on July 21, Golub’s powerful straight lefts badly hurt Ernesto Ortiz in the second to force a stoppage at 2:49 of the frame. Golub’s next outing on September 23 was his most impressive performance to date, winning the Junior NABF welterweight title with a third-round stoppage over 23-2 James Stevenson on “ShoBox” at Buffalo Run. Golub set a fast pace early on then landed a right hook upstairs to knock Stevenson down in the third. Stevenson arose but was met with a barrage of more than 20 power punches before the referee intervened to end matters at 2:51 of the stanza.

Co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Fight Promotions Inc., Golub was a sensational amateur, becoming a five-time Ukrainian National champion, winning bronze medals at the Junior World Championships in 2006 and the World Championships in 2009, amassing a record of 270-32 in the process. Golub was a perfect 5-0 in the World Series of Boxing before officially turning pro in June 2014.