Banner Promotions Signs Undefeated Heavyweight Isaac Munoz Gutierrez

Banner Promotions has signed undefeated heavyweight Isaac Munoz Gutierrez to a co-promotional deal with United Promotions.





Gutierrez, 27 years-old of Torreon Coahuila de Zaragoza, Mexico has a record of 12-0-1 with 10 knockouts.

“We are happy to bring Isaac to Banner Promotions. He is a very good prospect that was brought to my attention by Don MacDonald of United Promotions. I have seen him and he has good power. I feel that he will make waves in the heavyweight division,” said Banner Promotions President Artie Pelullo.

“I feel very happy to sign with Banner Promotions. Being with a big company will be great for my career. With Banner and United Promotions, I feel my career can go to big heights, and I am grateful for that,” Said Gutierrez.





“I have known Artie Pelullo for 25 years, and I know what he can do. I feel Artie and Banner Promotions is the promoter that will make the inroads for Isaac in the heavyweight division,” said Don MacDonald of United Promotions.

Gutierrez was 220-20 as an amateur, and was a multi-time Mexican National champion, and was part of the Mexican National boxing team for two years. Gutierrez competed in the World Series of Boxing.

Gutierrez turned professional on September 9, 2011 with a 1st round stoppage over Misael Jossy Chavez. Gutierrez has established himself as a power puncher, and is coming off a 1st round stoppage over Jesus Alberto Martinez Torres on September 7th.





“We are extremely happy to sign with Banner Promotions. This is exactly what we wanted, and need for Isaac’s career. I have known about Banner Promotions and Artie Pelullo for a long time, and I know he can get Isaac to the top level,” said Gutierrez manager, Manuel Garrido.

Split T Fighters go 7-0 on Saturday night

Split T Management fighters were very successful on Saturday night at the Civic Center in Hammond, Indiana.

The premier boxing management company had all seven of its members come out victorious on the massive card that saw the return of 2016 United States Olympian Charles Conwell

Conwell, who is the USBA Super Welterweight champion, remained undefeated with a 5th round stoppage over Ramses Agaton in a scheduled eight-round bout.

The 22 year-old native of Cleveland, Conwell raised his mark to 12-0 with nine knockouts.

Conwell’s half-brother, Isaiah Steen also remained perfect as he took out Kenneth Council in the opening frame of their scheduled eight-round super middleweight bout.

Steen, 23 years-old of Cleveland is now 14-0 with 11 knockouts.

Ebanie Bridges made a successful American debut as she won a six-round unanimous decision over Crystal Hoy in a bantamweight bout by shutout scores of 60-54 on all cards.

Bridges of New South Wales, Australia is now 4-0.

Junior Welterweight Rolando Vargas stopped Rondale Hubbert in the 2nd round of their scheduled six-round bout.

Vargas, 20 years-old of Milwaukee is now 5-0 with all wins coming via stoppage.

Melissa St. Vil captured the WBO NABO Lightweight title with a 10-round unanimous decision over Jessica Camara.

St. Vil of Brooklyn, who is a two-time world title challenger ups her record to 13-4-4.

Scores were 97-93 and 96-94 twice.

Leatitia Robinson won a six-round unanimous decision over Claire Hafner in a super middleweight bout.

Robinson won by scores of 60-54 on all cards and is now 16-1.

Sarah French won a six-round unanimous decision over Christina Barry in a welterweight bout.

French won by shutout margins of 60-54 and her record is now 5-2-1.