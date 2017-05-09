Banks-Zubov on 6/16

The 10-round co-main event has been announced for promoter Dmitriy Salita blockbuster “Detroit Brawl” on Friday, June 16, 2017, at the Masonic Temple in Detroit and it’s sensational.

In a fight destined for Motown’s history books, undefeated Detroit cruiserweight Demetrius Banks (9-0, 4 KOs) will face Detroit via Russia’s Alexey Zubov (14-1, 9 KOs) in a ten-round showdown.





The guaranteed thriller will serve as the chief supporting bout to two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, and now Women’s NABF Middleweight Champion, Claressa “T-Rex” Shields (2-0, 1 KO) of Flint, Michigan, taking on Mery Rancier (7-8-3, 5 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, for the WBC Silver Super Middleweight Championship in the main event.

Once again sponsored by the Greektown Casino Hotel, tickets for “Detroit Brawl” are priced at VIP $200, Box Seats are $100 and $55, Seating is $40, and are available at all Ticketmaster outlets and Ticketmaster.com.

36-year-old Banks had a terrific 2016, beating 5-1 Emilio Salas in May and then, after a tune-up in July, stepping up to heavyweight to hand Craig Lewis (13-1-1) his first defeat as a professional. A stronger puncher than his four career knockouts would indicate, Banks is an exciting fighter who always finds a way to win, often against bigger men.

“I’m very appreciative of the opportunity to fight Zubov,” said Banks. “This is an opportunity to show I can rise to every occasion! Alexey is a tough all-business fighter, who is a very necessary component to my advancement and true arrival in the sport. This mission is much bigger than me. I’m just doing what I was born to do… Fight/inspire ‘Relentless Determination’ is a lifestyle!”

30-year-old Zubov, originally from Magnitogorsk, Russia, relocated to Detroit’s Kronk Gym in 2016, to train with Javan SugarHill Steward, nephew of the late Emanuel Steward. The former heavily decorated amateur says he’s coming in all-new for this important showdown.

“I am feeling good. I have had a great camp so far and I will be ready. I am always in great shape and always ready for a fight. I’ve sparred with him (Banks) a couple times and he’s a good fighter. He’s very good technically. It’ll be a good fight. I am prepared to show a brand-new Alexey for this fight and how much I have improved working with Sugar.”

Promoter Dmitriy Salita says he’s happy to be bringing this sensational fight to his adopted home of Detroit. “A high-level 50/50 fight, where anyone can win. This is the kind of match-up that boxing needs. It truly lives up to what the Detroit Brawl series is all about,” said Salita. “The winner will be recognized as one of the best cruiserweight contenders in the world.”

More fights, opponents and rounds will be announced shortly. On fight night, doors open at 7:00 pm and the fights begin at 8:00 pm.