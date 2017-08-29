Baltimore Boxing Presents “Punches and Prayers for Alan Blyweiss” September 21

Jake Smith’s Baltimore Boxing Promotions is bringing a truly special evening of Olympic style boxing while assisting a member of the boxing community in need with “Punches and Prayers for Alan Blyweiss” Thursday, September 21 from Michael’s Eighth Avenue in Glen Burnie, MD.

A longtime friend of Baltimore Boxing Promotions’ Jake Smith, Blyweiss had more than 80 amateur fights and a brief pro career but made waves as a sparring partner. He also owned a gym in Palmyra, PA where he trained fighters of all ages and skill levels, but was forced to close it due to his rapidly declining health.





Currently, Blyweiss has massive medical bills and life is a daily struggle. In the last few years, he had six hernia surgeries, two-thirds of his small intestine removed, medical rods placed in his spine and a hip fusion. In March 2016, he was diagnosed with Pugilistic Dementia. His memory is severely impacted, speech has slowed and he fell many times at his home due to poor balance. Currently, he requires 24 hour care, takes various medications and makes regular visits to doctors offices and hospitals.

“Alan has been a great friend of mine for many years,” said Jake Smith. “He’s a guy that truly loves this sport. To Alan, having his own gym and guiding young fighters, some who became solid pros, was the ultimate reward. It is heartbreaking to see him physically and mentally struggling. He’s a great guy that had a lot of unfortunate things happen to him in a short period of time. Please make sure to come out on the 21st to support a man that gave so much to the sport of boxing.”

To help raise funds for Blyweiss’ growing medical bills, Baltimore Boxing Promotions is hosting a 50/50 raffle and silent auction. Former contender turned top trainer John “Iceman” Scully and various local boxers will also be on hand to meet fans throughout the evening.

Those unable to attend can donate to the Blyweiss family by going to https://www.gofundme.com/blyweiss.





Individual tickets from $40, $60 VIP seats and $600 VIP tables of 10 are available by logging onto Baltimoreboxing.com or calling 410-375-9175. All VIP tickethoders can enjoy complementary hors d’oeuvres and half price drinks from 6:30 until the start of the first fight at 8 pm.

Fans will get to enjoy an all around special evening of action as Baltimore Boxing will have three title fights on the card.

This title triple header is topped by the East Coast Heavyweight Championship clash between Baltimore Boxing’s Brian “Bam Bam” Haneschlager and Alexander Jefferson of Raleigh, NC. The hard-hitting Haneschlager is a big local draw and looks to capture another title in front of his adoring fans.

Deshawn Chase and Alexander Jefferson will meet for the East Coast Welterweight Championship while the Maryland State Junior Middleweight title is up for grabs when Baltimore Boxing’s very own Clayton Frazier faces Alfonso Michaelson of Cambridge, MD.

Additional fights will be announced shortly.