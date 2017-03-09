Baltimore Boxing returns to Michael’s Eighth March 30

Jake “The Snake” Smith’s Baltimore Boxing Promotions is back in action Thursday, March 30 at Michael’s Eighth Avenue in Glen Burnie, MD with an exciting pro-am card stacked with local standouts.

Ticket are on sale by calling 410-375-9175 or going to Baltimoreboxing.com. Doors open at 6:30 and the first bell will sound at 8.





Headlining the card is NABA champion “Slick” Nick Kisner against Lamont “The Problem” Singleton. Living and fighting out of Baltimore, Kisner has a solid 18-3 professional ledger with six wins by knockout. In his most recent bout, Kisner outboxed hometown favorite Brian Holstein to capture the aforementioned NABA belt. Prior to his pro career, Kisner was one of the best amateurs in the country, winning various championships.

Hailing from Dover, Delaware, Singleton owns an impressive 8-1 record and has six knockouts. Fresh off a first round knockout in February, Singleton is confident he’ll earn his biggest victory to date against Kisner.

The non-title bout is scheduled for 8 rounds.

Middleweight prospect “Dangerous” Donald Wallace looks to raise his record to 3-0 when he squares off with Barry Trotter in four round all-Maryland showdown. Wallace of Baltimore is fresh off an exciting six round decision victory over previously unbeaten Tahir Thomas in September. Fighting out of Columbia, Trotter’s 2-2 and has a win over 3-0 Tracey Brewer.

Welterweight phenom Joey “Bazooka Joe” Veazey of Baltimore meets durable Washington DC Lamont White in a four rounder. The popular Veazey, who called out UFC star and boxing hopeful Conor McGregor, turned pro last October with a decision win. A seven fight veteran, White’s faced 5 unbeaten opponents and has never been stopped.

Steve “Show Stealer” Wheeler returns to the squared circle for the first time in 6 ½ years to face an opponent to be named in a four round cruiserweight contest. Wheeler, 6-0 (5 KO’s), is a massive ticket draw and looks to continue where he left off.

The amateur portion of the card will feature former East Coast heavyweight titlist Brian “Bam Bam” Haneschlager of the Baltimore Boxing Gym. Haenschlager, a heavy handed fighter, is expected to turn pro in the near future.

“Michaels Eighth has been a magical place for Baltimore Boxing,” said Jake Smith. “We have the best and most loyal fan base in the region. The best way to show them our appreciation is by putting on quality fighters. The main event is a ShoBox type fight between two boxers who have plans of fighting bigger bouts in the near future. We’ve packed the house so make sure to get your tickets early.”

