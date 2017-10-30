Baltimore Boxing to honor Crystal Beard and Raise Cancer awareness November 17

Jake Smith’s Baltimore Boxing Promotions is back at Michael’s Eighth Avenue Friday, November 17 for “Who’s The Next Shining Star” however this evening is about far more than what will transpire in the ring during Olympic style boxing matches.

Smith was recently contacted about helping Crystal Beard, a Baltimore area native battling advanced stages of cancer. Beard was diagnosed in August 2016 with Triple Negative Breast Cancer, which is extremely aggressive. Unfortunately, the cancer spread throughout her body. Beard went through a total six chemo treatments and had a double mastectomy in February 2017. Smith, who makes it a priority to assist individuals and organizations through his fight cards, immediately agreed to help Beard.





Sadly, Beard passed away Saturday, October 28 at the age of 37. She leaves behind a 17 year old daughter, seven year old son and three month old grandchild. Beard did not have life insurance and the father of her children lives in Arizona. Her children and grandchild will be cared for by Beard’s sister and mother.

Medical bills are still coming in and Beard’s daughter, a senior in high school, is hoping to attend college. The family will now have to juggle Crystal’s medical bills and caring for three children in addition to their regular day to day responsibilities.

On fight night, there will be a 50/50 raffle, silent auction and donate a block tickets to the family which can be resold. Smith is currently putting together a number of other plans to raise additional funds for Beard’s family.

“In all of my years as a promoter working with people and organizations, this is the most devastating,” said Smith, a fixture in Baltimore’s boxing scene for more than 30 years. “A woman that should’ve had many happy and healthy years ahead of her passed away at 37 leaving behind two children and a grandchild that face an extremely difficult situation. We will do all we can to raise as much money and awareness as possible while honoring her legacy on the 17th because nothing in life is guaranteed and every day you get to enjoy is a blessing.”

Donations can be made to Beard’s family at gofundme.com/in-memory-of-crystal-beard.





The card features eight fights, two of which are title bouts and Five-time National Champion Tyrell Boyd is scheduled to appear.

Tickets from $40 are available by going to Baltimoreboxing.com/events or calling 410-375-9175. Doors open at 6:30 and the first fight is scheduled for 8:30.