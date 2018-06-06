Bakhtiyar Eyubov faces Nicholas Givhan on 6/22

Another exciting battle between well-regarded prospects has been added to the un-televised undercard of Salita Promotions’ “Shields vs. Gabriels” event on Friday, June 22, at the Masonic Temple in Detroit.





In a classic “bull vs. matador” match-up, Kalamazoo, Michigan’s Nicholas “King Beamen” Givhan (21-1-1, 11 KOs) will face undefeated Bakhtiyar “Bakha Bullet” Eyubov (13-0, 11 KOs), from Aktjubinsk, Kazakhstan, over 10 exciting super-lightweight rounds.

A six-year pro, Nicholas Givhan has had mixed results, thus far, against stronger opposition. He fought to a draw with France’s 8-1 Freddy Durand in August 2015 and suffered his lone setback against undefeated top contender Ivan Baranchyk in March 2016. Givhan has won five straight fights since then and was last seen scoring a unanimous decision over rugged veteran Agustin Cicero last February. Givhan is a smooth boxer with good instincts in the ring. The 32-year-old stands 5’ 9” and has a 68” reach.

“Training is going great. I’m putting the work in and prepping for the big fight,” said Givhan. “I’m a very good boxer and I’m looking forward to showing off my craft with no mistakes.”

Givhan says he respects Eyubov, but is confident of coming out on top.





“I would say he’s the toughest opponent I’ve faced so far. He comes and keeps coming and coming. He’s a very in-tight fighter and has nice power. It’s hard to say how the fight will go. Real fighters adapt to any style, so I can’t say if his style is made for mine. I just know that whatever he brings, I’ll be able to adapt.”

A six-year pro, Brooklyn-based Eyubov is originally from Aktjubinsk, Kazakhstan. A charismatic showman, Eyubov is a fast-rising prospect who has appeared twice on ShoBox: The New Generation. He stopped then 16-2-1 Jared Robinson in three rounds in January 2016 and took an exciting 10-round split decision from veteran Karim Mayfield in August of the same year. He was last seen in January, when an accidental headbutt forced opponent Maurice Chalmers to quit in round one. The fight was ruled a No Contest. The 31-year-old stands 5’ 6” and has a 65.5” reach.

“I look forward to a great fight on June 22. I am the best junior welterweight in the world – a point I will prove it in this fight,” said Eyubov. “I will show my improved skills, strength and power in the ring. I had a great training camp in Brooklyn, New York, with my trainers Nirmal Lorick and Keith Hewitt. This is a very important fight for me I plan on making a statement and showing the world that I am the best and hardest punching man in the division.”

Eyubov says he’ll be looking for another knockout on June 22.





“I know Givhan is a strong fighter and is in great shape and coming to win. The fight is in his hometown but that’s no problem. My plan is not to leave it to the judges June 22nd can’t come soon enough!”

“This is a significant crossroads fight with each fighter understanding the upside of victory and the doom of defeat,” said event promoter Dmitriy Salita. I know Bakha is hungrier than ever to win this fight and make a statement to the junior welterweight division that he is ready for the best. This match has all the ingredients of a great fight.”

“Shields vs. Gabriels” will feature two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and current Unified Women’s Super Middleweight Champion Claressa Shields attempting to become a two-division world champion against unified 154-pound champion Hanna Gabriels for the vacant IBF and WBA Women’s Middleweight World Championships.

The main event will be televised live on SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION (10 p.m. ET/PT) and will also feature highlights of Unified Women’s Middleweight Champion Christina Hammer as she defends her WBC & WBO Titles in her U.S. debut against former world champion Tori Nelson.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Salita Promotions, are available at Ticketmaster.com or at the Masonic Temple Box Office at (313) 832-7100. VIP tickets are priced at $300, ringside tickets at $125, and remaining tickets at $75, $50 and $35.