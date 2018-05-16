Bakhodir Jalolov and Elnur Abduraimov ink with DiBella Entertainment

DiBella Entertainment has signed top Uzbekistan prospects, heavyweight Bakhodir Jalolov (1-0, 1 KO) and the soon-to-be pro debuting junior lightweight Elnur Abduraimov, to a co-promotional agreement with Fight Promotions Inc.





“I am thrilled to begin promoting two of Uzbekistan’s best amateur standouts in Bakhodir Jalolov and Elnur Abduraimov,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “Jalolov is a massive heavyweight and former Olympian with great footwork and power in both hands. I have no doubt that he will be a player at the top level of the division in a few years. Junior lightweight Abduraimov is a come-forward, aggressive fighter that will excite American fans.”

“It’s always a pleasure to work together with Lou DiBella and DiBella Entertainment, and we are certain that Jalolov and Abduraimov have bright futures ahead of them,” said Max Alperovich, of Fight Promotions Inc. “We look forward to helping guide these two fighters from touted prospects to world champions.”

Standing six-and-a-half feet tall, the 23-year-old Jalolov successfully turned pro on May 5, with a third-round knockout of previously undefeated Hugo Trujillo at Foxwoods Resort Casino on the most recent installment of DiBella Entertainment’s acclaimed Broadway Boxing series.

Born in Sariosiyo, Uzbekistan, Jalolov was a highly accomplished amateur compiling a record of 84-13. A four-time National champion from 2013 to 2016, Jalolov represented his homeland at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janiero, Brazil, and had the distinguished honor of being the country’s flagbearer at the Opening Ceremonies. As an amateur, Jalolov won gold medals at the Asian Amateur Boxing Championships in 2017, World Cup Tournament, Liventsev Memorial Tournament, Great Silk Way Tournament, and Duisenkul Shopokov Memorial Tournament in 2015, and at the World Cup of Petroleum Countries Tournament in 2014. During his amateur career, Jalolov also focused on his education, earning a Master’s Degree in Sports Science. He now trains in Miami, FL, with the renowned Pedro Diaz and Ravshan Khodjaev.





Also 23 years old, Abduraimov is a native of Chirchiq, Uzbekistan. With his development in amateur boxing starting at the age of 10, he compiled a record of 195-20. A five-time National champion, Abduraimov was a gold medalist at the 2017 Asian Amateur Boxing Championships and a bronze medalist at the 2015 World Championships. He also trains out of Miami, FL, under the watchful eyes of Pedro Diaz and Ravshan Khodjaev.

Abduraimov will make his professional debut at Club Amazura on Friday, May 18, in Queens, NY.