MTK Fight Night Guerfi vs. McGregor Update

UPDATE: Following a ruling from the British Boxing Board of Control, the #MTKFightNight event on January 22 has unfortunately had to be postponed.

In a statement, the BBBofC said: “Following the increase in COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom and the effects such increases has on the NHS nad the work of the Board Medical Officers, it has been decided that no tournaments under the jurisdiction of the British Boxing Board of Control will take place in January 2021.

“A further review by the Board’s Medical Panel and Stewards will take place later in January in relation to tournaments from February onwards.”

MTK Global hopes to reschedule the event along with all of the fights on the card as soon as possible.

The highly-anticipated European bantamweight title fight between Karim Guerfi and Lee McGregor will now take place on a massive #MTKFightNight event on Friday 22 January.

The huge show will be held at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, and will be broadcast live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

The fight was originally due to take place on November 11 before McGregor (9-0, 7 KOs) tested positive for COVID-19, but the British and Commonwealth champion is now fully recovered and ready for his showdown with European champion Guerfi (29-4, 9 KOs).

McGregor said: “I’m delighted to get this new date finalised. I was more than ready for November 11 but now with it being January 22, it has given me more time and I’ll be more ready.

“There is respect there as Guerfi is a good fighter, but he’s had a bit to say about me recently, so that has added a little bit of bad blood. We’re going in with intentions of hurting each other, so there’s a bit of needle now heading into fight night.”

Guerfi said: “I’m happy the fight is rescheduled and I will be ready to no problem. I have stayed focused and my objective is to keep my belt. I’m 100% determined and I will train hard to beat Lee McGregor.”

Promoter Lee Eaton added: “We’re over the moon to announce the re-arranged date for this fantastic fight between Karim Guerfi and Lee McGregor. It was frustrating when it had to be pushed back, but luckily we haven’t had too long to wait.

“It sees us kick off 2021 with a bang, and we’ll have news soon on even more exciting additions to what is going to be a stacked MTK Fight Night.”



