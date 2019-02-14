Badou Jack to launch Badou Jack Promotions

Two-division world champion and philanthropist Badou Jack has officially launched Badou Jack Promotions and Events LLC in the United Arab Emirates, as he continues to grow his portfolio of ventures outside of the ring.





“I am looking forward to bringing a lot of excitement to Dubai with some very entertaining combat sports events,” said Jack. “This is a great opportunity to take the next step in my career with this promotional company. We’re looking to build something with the fighters and the fans that will become part of the fabric of the entertainment culture in this region.”

Badou Jack Promotions will hold their inaugural event on Friday, May 3 from the Five Palms Jumeriah in Dubai.

“Five Palm Jumeirah Dubai is excited to partner with Badou Jack Promotions to deliver an unforgettable evening of excitement and entertainment on May 3,” said Aloki Batra, CEO Five Hospitality.





Adding to his sports supplement company Ripper Nutrition and non-profit organization the Badou Jack Foundation, Jack’s promotional company is another aspect of his burgeoning enterprise.

“Badou is very popular in the Middle Eastern region”, said Jack’s Business Manager Amer Abdallah. “He has a tremendous business mind and is eager to put on some great events in Dubai.”

Jack has been in the Middle East since his fight in January, doing charitable missions while also exploring entrepreneurial opportunities in the region that he has frequented throughout recent years.

“We have tremendous support from the Dubai market and our investor group, with some exciting events planned,” Abdallah stated. “We are excited to launch the promotion and deliver great entertainment to our fans in Dubai starting with the May 3 event.”

With the May 3 date set, and bigger events in the works for the future, Jack is on his way to bolstering his business credentials with this new company, while also providing unique viewing experiences for the people in the UAE.

“This is a region steeped in tradition and culture,” said Jack. “We believe the time is right to invest in making combat sports a fun and entertaining part of that culture. The audience is there; we just need to bring them memorable events worth of this vibrant

region.”