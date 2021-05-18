Badou Jack & Luis Arias quotes for June 6th

Two-division world champion Badou Jack and veteran contender Luis Arias previewed their respective showdowns during a Las Vegas media workout Tuesday, before they step in the ring for separate attractions of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul SHOWTIME PPV undercard on Sunday, June 6 from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Jack will return to the ring for a rematch against WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Jean Pascal, while Arias squares off against former unified champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd on the pay-per-view beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now and available for purchase through Ticketmaster.com.

The event also featured Mayweather Promotions’ fighters Jean Carlos Torres, Dorian Khan Jr., Jalil Hackett and Micky Scala, who will compete in separate non-televised bouts on Sunday, June 6. Here is what the fighters had to say Tuesday from the Mayweather Boxing Club:

BADOU JACK

“Floyd called me in January last year and told me the rematch was on for April. That was last year. It’s been done since we walked out of the ring the first time, but I’m happy it’s finally done. I’m happy it’s here and I’m ready to put on a show.

“I’m trying to perfect everything in preparation for this matchup. Better nutrition. Better conditioning. Better sparring. I’m trying to be better at everything.

“This is my second fight with my new trainer Johnathan Banks. The first was just a tune-up fight. It wasn’t a high-level fight. It was an eight-rounder, so it was just like a sparring session. But I’m in way better shape than I was in the last camp and I’m ready to go.

“My fight is going to be a hell of a fight. Everybody knows that. It was a Fight of the Year contender last time. Floyd vs. Logan is going to be entertainment. That’s a different kind of fight, but Floyd is going to put on a show. All of the eyeballs are going to be on that night so it’s going to be a great night.

“Pascal likes trying to get under my skin, but I’m too calm. I’m too confident for that. At the end of the day, he’s a veteran, I’m a veteran and it’s going to be a great fight night.

“I thought I won the first fight. 75 percent of everybody that watched the fight thought I won. There was only one judge that had experience, Julie Lederman, and she had me winning. The other two might have scored his so-called punches but it is what it is.

“Johnathan Banks is my new coach. He’s great. He’s only a year older than me so we have great chemistry together and everything has been working great. It was a little hard in the beginning to adjust to certain things, but now in camp I feel great in sparring and everything we’re doing right now.”

LUIS ARIAS

“It feels amazing to be involved in this event. For a fighter like me who’s been up and down, who was undefeated at one point and then lost it all, went from being one of the best to being overlooked, to be able to fight my way through and to be able to keep fighting and keep working to get back on this big stage is truly a blessing. I’m happy. I’m blessed. I can’t wait to get on that stage.

“Boxing is my life and I had to make the necessary changes to get back to this level. I’ve already been to the highest level and I fell short. I got the experience of being there, I know what I need to do to get there and I made those necessary changes.

It’s one of the reasons I came back to Vegas, to start training over here to get that experience, to get to that level and to get better.

That’s what I’ve been doing and that’s why I’ve been able to prove that I still belong. Floyd saw it. I sparred Floyd. He sees that I still got it and I’m making the changes. He sees how my body is changing and he sees that I can still compete.”

JEAN CARLOS TORRES

“I’m very happy to be on this card. I am going to give the best fight that I can for all my fans. I’m going to do the best that I can.”

DORIAN KHAN JR.

“It feels good to be a part of this event. I’m just getting ready for my fight and focusing on that, but it’s a good opportunity so I’m ready.”

JALIL HACKETT

“It’s amazing to sign with Floyd Mayweather and be a part of this event. It’s a dream come true. I’ve worked so hard since I was eight years old and I’m finally here getting the fruits of my labor.”

MICKY SCALA

“It feels great to be part of the biggest event probably in boxing history. I’m super excited. My family and friends are super excited. We have a lot of fans that are excited and I can’t wait to put on a show. I’m very thankful to Mayweather Promotions for getting me on this card and giving me this opportunity. I’m going to make the best of it.

“That fight before the pandemic at Sam’s Town was a big motivation for me during the down time to stay ready because I knew another fight was going to come soon. My family was a big part of that motivation. I want to make sure that they can live however they want to, so I’m working hard every single day. I’ve been ready to fight since the day the pandemic started until now. I can’t wait to put on a show in Miami.”

LEONARD ELLERBE, CEO MAYWEATHER PROMOTIONS

“We have two hot events coming up. We have the Floyd event with him taking on Logan Paul. Tremendous undercard from top to bottom.

We have all my pro debut guys. I call them my starting five. And then we have Chad Ochocinco who is going to be fighting in an exhibition.

Everybody is dying to see that. And then we have former unified champion Jarrett Hurd taking on Mayweather Promotions’ own Luis Arias.

I think that will be a tremendous fight. Those guys will be looking to steal the show in a 10-round bout. In the co-main event, we have none other than Pascal vs. Jack. That will be a war. Their first fight was a Fight of the Year and I expect nothing different. The fans are really in for a treat with that fight.

“We were just waiting for the right opportunity to make the Pascal vs. Jack rematch. This is a tremendous platform. It’s a huge event and it’s the type of platform that these two guys deserve, to be seen on a global situation around the world.

“My starting five is filled with top-tier talent. I know talent when I see it. Each and every one of these guys I’ve had a great look at up close and personal and I was beyond impressed. Floyd was also. All of them have big futures.

“Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul is entertainment. Floyd is an entertainer. Logan Paul is an entertainer.

One thing about the Paul brothers is they’ve shown they can have an impact on anything that they do. I’ve been very impressed with both of those guys, especially Logan.

I call him the king of the internet. One thing about both of them is that they’ve been extremely consistent at what they’ve been doing. I’m not going to stand here and pretend that these guys are ready for championship fights because they’re not, but they work extremely hard and they’re very good at what they do.”