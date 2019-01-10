Badou Jack looking forward to Marcus Browne fight

Two-division champion Badou Jack was the guest of honor at last night’s Vegas Golden Knights game as the Las Vegas resident rang the Knights’ rally raid siren before the home team defeated the New York Rangers at T-Mobile Arena.





(Photo credit: Zak Kirill/Vegas Golden Knights)

Jack is preparing to face unbeaten Marcus Browne for the WBA Interim Light Heavyweight Title on Saturday, January 19 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena as part of the Pacquiao vs. Broner SHOWTIME PPV® event.

“It was a really fun experience to be a part the Golden Knights’ pregame and to experience the energy of all these fans in Las Vegas,” said Jack. “This has been my home for a while now and I love to be a part of the community. I’m looking forward to Las Vegans bringing that same great energy on January 19 when I step into the ring.”





The SHOWTIME PPV® event is headlined by Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao defending his World Boxing Association Welterweight World Title against former four-division world champion and must-see attraction Adrien “The Problem” Broner from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The PPV will also feature former world champion Rau’shee Warren taking on France’s Nordine Oubaali for the vacant WBC Bantamweight World Championship and unbeaten WBA Interim Featherweight Champion Jhack Tepora defending against former world champion Hugo Ruiz.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by MP Promotions, Mayweather Promotions and TGB Promotions in association with About Billions Promotions, are on sale now and start at $100, not including applicable service charges, and can be purchased on line through AXS.com, charge by phone at 866-740-7711 or in person at any MGM Resorts International box office.

