Badou Jack Confirmed For Third Edition Of Box Fan Expo

World Champion Badou Jack has confirmed that he will appear to Meet & Greet his fans at the Las Vegas Convention Center for the 3rd edition of Box Fan Expo that will take place Saturday May 6, 2017 from 10am to 5pm, during Cinco De Mayo weekend.





Jack will appear once again at this years’ Expo at the Mayweather Promotions booth and will be signing gloves, photos and merchandise. Boxing fans will also have a great opportunity to take pictures with this boxing star also known as “The Ripper”. Fans will get an experience like no other at the Mayweather Promotions booth, with a chance to shop Mayweather Promotions, TMT, Mayweather Sports merchandise, and meet other great boxing superstars under the Mayweather Promotions banner.

Badou Jack, is a Swedish professional boxer who held the WBC Super Middleweight title from 2015 to 2017. On April 24, 2015 he defeated Anthony Dirrell to win the WBC championship belt and defended it successfully against George Groves at the MGM Grand Las Vegas on September 12th, 2015 during Mexican Independence weekend. He went on in defeating another great champion in Lucian Bute to retain his belt and then had a Majority draw against Gold medalist James Degale at the Barclays center in Brooklyn New York on January 14, 2017. He has recently decided to move up in weight and challenge the top light heavyweights in the division.

Jack joins, Brandon Rios, Jorge Linares, Marcos Maidana, Jessie Vargas, WBA, Mayweather Promotions, Marco Antonio Barrera, Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame, Yuriorkis Gamboa, Al Bernstein, Thomas Hearns, Kronk Boxing, WBC, Christy Martin, Mia St.John, Fernando Vargas and Joel Casamayor among early commitments to this year’s Box Fan Expo.

Box Fan Expo has been a huge success with fans and boxing industry people. Many boxing stars have attended the last two Expo’s such as Mike Tyson, Roberto Duran, Tommy Hearns, Roy Jones Jr., Sergio Martinez, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Tim Bradley, Deontay Wilder, Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Zab Judah, James Toney, Vinny Pazienza, Mikey Garcia , Mia St.Johns, Leo Santa Cruz, Badou Jack, Terry Norris , Riddick Bowe , Earnie Shavers, Leon Spinks and many more…

Exhibitors such as boxing gear, apparel, new equipments, energy drinks, alcohol, supplement products, broadcasting media, sanctioning bodies and other companies who wish to participate will once again have a chance to showcase their brand to fans, media and the boxing industry.

Tickets to the Box Fan Expo are available online at:

http://bit.ly/BoxFanMayweatherPromo

Box Fan Expo is the ultimate boxing fan experience event, which allows fans to Meet and Greet Boxing Superstars of today, current and former world champions, Legends of the sport and other boxing Celebrities at their booth. On Site, fans will experience different activities from Autograph Sessions, Photo Sessions, FaceOff with your favorite boxers, as well as a chance to purchase merchandise and memorabilia from their booth, plus so much more… you won’t want to miss this must-attend Expo!

Box Fan Expo will also feature top boxing organizations, promoters, ring card girls, famous trainers and commentators as well as boxing gear companies “ALL UNDER ONE ROOF”.

Throughout the next few days leading up to the Event, there will be more announcements on the many stars that will commit their appearance at the Boxing Expo.

And for anyone in the Boxing industry or other Exhibitors (non-industry), who would like to be involved and reserve a Booth, contact Box Fan Expo:

Telephone number: (514) 572-7222 or Las Vegas Number (702) 997-1927

For any inquiries please email: [email protected]

More information on the Box Fan Expo is available at: http://www.boxfanexpo.com