Backed By Legends, Ndongeni Going For Second World Championship

Unbeaten South African Lightweight Xolisani Ndongeni, 23-0 (12), will attempt to become a two-time world champion when he fights for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Lightweight title on April 6 in Pretoria.





The former IBO World Champion is backed in his quest by three legends of South African boxing, former world champions Dingaan Thobela (WBF and WBC), Lehlo Ledwana (IBF) and Jan Piet Bergman (WBU), who have joined forces to promote the fight.

Ndongeni is massively accomplished since turning professional almost eight years ago. In 2012 he won the Eastern Cape Super Featherweight title, and the following year he captured the South African Super Featherweight crown, as well as the WBF International title.

In 2014 he moved up in weight to add the South African Lightweight championship to his resume, in addition to the IBO International belt. 2015 saw him lift the WBA Pan African title before winning the IBO World title with a ninth round stoppage of compatriot Jasper Seroka.

The 27-year-old from East London was never given an opportunity to defend his IBO title, as politics got in the way of him taking advantage of the triumph. He has won three fights since, including a decision over tough Mexican Juan Garcia Mendez (19-1-1) in America, and now its time to go for world glory again.





His opponent on April 6 will be skilled Namibian Abraham “Energy” Ndaeundapo (34), the reigning World Boxing Federation (WBF) All Africa Super Featherweight Champion, who is moving up in weight for the big opportunity.

Ndaeundapo is 17-5 (5) after just over ten years in the pro game, and won the IBF Continental Africa title in 2013. Last July he beat another South African in Nkosinathi Ntshangase to secure the WBF All Africa title, and is heading into his first crack at a world title.