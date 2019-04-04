Professional boxing returns to the Banks’s Stadium next month

Professional boxing returns to the Banks’s Stadium, home of Walsall FC, next month.





BCB promotions host an eight-fight card in the Stadium Suite on Friday, 24th May 2019, sponsored by Alliance Scaffolding.

Girl power is prevalent on the card as females Rachel Ball, Lauren Johnson and Dani Hodges all feature.

Wolverhampton’s Johnson appears for a fourth time, as a pro, after recording three points successes. The last was an eight-rounder to claim a British Challenge welterweight strap back in June. Now training with Richie Ghent, The Black Widow is looking forward to making waves at super welterweight.





Aldridge’s Rachel Ball is back in action after her paper thin defeat in Norway earlier this year. The former world champion kick-boxer took on former WBC International and EBU European champion, Katherina Thanderz, in February. Losing by majority decision, Ball is hoping to bounce back at the Banks’s Stadium next month.

Burntwood’s Hodges, another former kickboxer, has downed four opponents on points since becoming a British Boxing Board of Control licence holder last year.

‘The Pocket Rocket,’ aged 32, is one of the few lady flyweights in the UK and is coming off arguably her best win to date – an away day victory against previously unbeaten prospect, Lauren Parker, in Bedford last month.

Dudley’s Ryan Aston makes a welcome ring return a year after his last outing. The Tank hasn’t fought since his April 2018 loss to Anthony Fox but now, training out of Coops Camp, is hoping to make waves in the middleweight division.

Walsall’s Levi Ferguson has made steady progress since turning professional last year. The 23 year-old is now 4-0 and improving with every outing. Ferguson was slated to appear at Walsall Town Hall earlier in May but has opted for an appearance at the Banks’s Stadium instead.

Swadlincote middleweight, Ross Hollis, will be looking to make it four wins as he moves into his second year as a professional pugilist.

Ricky Hatton duo – Conah Walker and Chris Blaney – complete the card. Wolverhampton’s Walker is also a 4-0 23 year-old welterweight having turned over two months before Ferguson.

Blaney, an Irish super middleweight, is 11-1.

Tickets are £35 standard unreserved seating (£40 on the door) or £65 VIP Ringside (tables of ten) to include a buffet. Contact the boxers or call 01922 651 414 to book.

###

Northampton’s Nathan Reeve goes in search of English Title honours in his hometown next month.

The 29 year-old steps up to super flyweight to challenge Central Area Bantamweight Champion, Craig Derbyshire, who steps down a weight division to challenge for national honours.

The fight, promoted by BCB Promotions, takes place at The Deco Theatre, Northampton, on Saturday, 25h May.

Reeve and Derbyshire have met before. Also at The Deco, Reeve came out on top with a points victory back in September 2017.

“This is a massive fight for me,” Reeve told bcb-promotions.com. “I know all about Craig and he knows all about me. I lost against Louis Norman when I challenged for the English Flyweight Title and now, at the higher weight, I’m ready to right that wrong.

“Craig is tough man, coming off the back arguably his best win (TKO against Lee Clayton for the Central Area Title in September) so I know this won’t be easy. I’ve beaten him before though and I’m confident of doing the same next month.”

Joining Reeve on the card are a host of fellow Northampton fighters.

The Felix Brothers – Curtis and Dominic – are in action alongside Jamie Spence and Drew Brown. Banbury’s Leo D’Earlanger is also slated to appear.

Tickets are £35 standard unreserved, £50 balcony and £65 VIP Ringside to include a buffet. They are available by contacting the boxer on social media or by calling 07725 098 499.