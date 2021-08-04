Babic vs Bennett On Aug 7, Live on DAZN

Mark Bennett has refused to be drawn into any trash talk with Alen Babic ahead of their eight round Heavyweight clash on the undercard of Kid Galahad vs. Jazza Dickens this Saturday August 7 at Matchroom Fight Camp 2 in Brentwood, Essex, live worldwide on DAZN.

‘Bad News’ Bennett (7-1, 1 KO) heads into this weekend’s bout with ‘The Savage’ coming off the back of a points loss to Nick Webb in the Ultimate Boxxer 6 final back in December 2019 – a fight that the 33-year-old would like to revisit if he makes it past Babic.

Croatia’s Babic has been his usual vocal self in the build up to his latest challenge, questioning Bennett’s record and accusing the former soldier of being scared, but the Yorkshire hard man insists that he will let his fists do the talking when they collide at Matchroom HQ.

“I do think that I’ve got a bit of an advantage over his previous opponents,” said Bennett. “For one, I’ve had seven weeks’ notice. I’ve been at it for the last seven weeks in the gym training hard. I’m bigger as well. I’ll tell you the truth – I’m there to fight. I’m turning up on Saturday night to actually have a fight. I’m not just turning up to take a payday. We’re going to have a good tear up.

“I know he’s had seven fights. He’s doing alright. I don’t think he has given any of his opponents decent notice. I just think he’s been pulling people off the settee. Don’t get me wrong, I think he’s got good stock. When I win it will raise my stock massively. I want to be active. Hopefully I get signed to someone and we can go from there and get some bigger fights on a decent platform. That’s the dream.

“I’ll be honest with you; he can do him, and I’ll do me. If he wants to stand there and shout his mouth off and talk sh*t constantly then let him do it. He’s done that throughout the whole camp if I’m honest. I’ll just let him crack on with how he goes about it and I’ll just keep myself to myself.

“I’m there to have a fight. We’ll have a scrap and then that will be it. I’ve got no hard feelings. I don’t dislike the bloke. Obviously he’s been talking a lot of sh*t about me but that’s just the way he wants to come across. It’s the way he wants to sell himself. That’s not how I do my business but obviously that’s how he does his.

“If you’ve watched any of my fights, I’m probably the same type of fighter as Babic. We’re probably just going to meet in the middle and stand and trade. I’m not going to take a backwards step, and I say that with my hand on my heart. It will be a good fight. In his fights that I’ve seen he has been tagged a few times. I think that he’s got flaws.”

Babic Predicts KO

Alen Babic has predicted that he will knockout Mark Bennett in “two or three rounds” when they collide in a scheduled eight round contest at Matchroom Fight Camp Week 2 this Saturday August 7 in Brentwood, Essex, live worldwide on DAZN.

‘The Savage’ (7-0, 7 KOs) blasted aside Damian Chambers with a huge left hook as the Croatian Heavyweight contender added another knockout to his destructive record last time out in June at the Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle.

Babic produced a dramatic one-punch knockout of Chambers in the third round, sealing his seventh straight stoppage, as he returned to the ring following a shoulder surgery that had kept him out of action since his KO victory over Tom Little in November 2020.

This weekend’s clash with Bennett falls nearly a year on from Babic’s explosive two-round win over American Shawndell Winters on the first instalment of Matchroom Fight Camp – and the Dillian Whyte-managed terror is promising more fireworks as he attempts to become the first man to stop ‘Bad News’ Bennett.

“Unfortunately for Mark Bennett I think it’s another fight that will last two or three rounds maximum,” said Babic. “I think I knock him out. He lost to Nick Webb, and Nick Webb doesn’t even want to hear my name. I don’t see any way he can beat me.

“Seven knockouts in seven fights, all lasting three rounds maximum, you’re not going to see anything different. Mark Bennett is going to feel ‘The Savage’. I already know he fears ‘The Savage’. When he looks me in the eyes, he will know that he’s in a real fight. I don’t come to box. I know how to box. I don’t need to box – I destroy people.

“That’s what I do in the ring – that’s what ‘The Savage’ does. I’m different. I’ve been telling people that for two years. I’m a different breed of fighter. It doesn’t matter how much I weigh. I can go Cruiserweight, Bridgerweight or Heavyweight – I don’t care. I’m a real fighting man and I want to be known as such.

“I don’t know who that Bennett guy is, I really don’t. They told me he’s big. That’s all I need to know – another giant to slay. I hear he has six or seven victories but zero knockouts, or one knockout. How can you get into the ring with ‘The Savage’ with a record like that?”

Babic vs. Bennett is part of a huge night of action, Sheffield’s Kid Galahad (27-1, 16 KOs) and Liverpool’s Jazza Dickens (30-3, 11 KOs) meet in an all-British clash for the vacant IBF Featherweight World Title at the top of the bill, Ipswich knockout artist Fabio Wardley (11-0, 10 KOs) defends his English Heavyweight Title against Nick Webb (17-2, 13 KOs), popular Australian Ebanie Bridges (5-1, 2 KOs) returns to the UK to face Bec Connolly (3-9) over eight rounds, Romford Heavyweight Johnny Fisher (2-0, 2 KOs) goes for another knockout against Danny Whitaker (4-3) and Oldham prospect Aqib Fiaz (6-0) takes on Kevin Baldospino (9-5-2, 1 KO) over eight rounds.