Azat Hovhannisyan To Face Toughest Challenge Yet

-Looking to follow up on a stellar knockout victory in March, slick Armenian fighter Azat “Attack” Hovhannisyan (11-2, 10 KOs) is stepping up to take on tougher competition in rugged Tijuana, Mexico warrior Neftali “Lenguas” Campos (12-2, 9 KOs). The two will meet in an eight round super bantamweight main event at the Belasco Theater televised live on Estrella TV’s Boxeo Estelar.





In the televised co-main event, someone’s ‘0’ must go, as Santa Ana, CA fighter Alexis Rocha (7-0, 5 KOs) faces Cesar Valenzuela (7-0, 2 KOs) of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico in a guaranteed action-packed welterweight war scheduled to go eight rounds. A rising up and comer on the Golden Boy roster, Rocha earned a fifth round stoppage in his last fight over Marcus Beckford.

Having knocked out every opponent he has faced, LA FIGHT CLUB fan favorite Niko “Baby Face” Valdes (4-0, 4 KOs) is back and ready to take on Ernesto “Gatti” Berrsope (14-11) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a super middleweight bout going six rounds as the televised opener. Known for crowd-pleasing performances, Valdes was last seen knocking out opponent Alejandro Osuna at the end of the fourth round on the March 10 LA FIGHT CLUB undercard.

Participating in a four round super featherweight bout, Tenochtitlan “T-Dog” Nava (5-0, 1 KO) will face an opponent to be named shortly. Each of Nava’s fights has taken place at the Belasco Theater, and he was last seen defeating Thomas Smith via unanimous decision.

Kicking off LA FIGHT CLUB, the pride of Glendora, CA, Jousce “Tito” Gonzalez (4-0, 4 KOs) will take on a soon-to-be announced opponent in a super featherweight fight to go four rounds. With a budding reputation for heavy hands, Gonzalez was last seen in February knocking out Emmanuel Valadez in the first round.

Hovhannisyan vs. Campos is an eight-round super bantamweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions and sponsored by Tecate “Born BOLD”, Casa Mexico Tequila, and Adriana’s Insurance. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. PT and the first fight begins at 5:30 p.m. PT. The Boxeo Estelar broadcast will air live on Estrella TV at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The card will also stream live on EstrellaTV.com and on YouTube via LBI Media, Inc.’s Fenomeno Studios. The Ring TV live stream will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. PT through 7:00 p.m. Mark your calendars and buy your tickets for the upcoming show on July 14.

Tickets for LA FIGHT CLUB are starting at only $20 with Flex Passes for multiple fight packages, Group Tickets and Knockout Experience upgrade are available for purchase now at www.goldenboypromotions.com, the Golden Boy Promotions Facebook page, by calling 213-233-2957.