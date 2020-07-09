Archie Sharp vs Jeff Ofori on BT Sport – August 20

ARCHIE SHARP PROMISES a fan-friendly collision when he goes toe-to-toe with Jeff Ofori, with his WBO European super featherweight title at stake on Thursday August 20.

The unbeaten ‘Sharpshooter’ will clock up his 19th professional fight at the BT Studio against the 10-2-1 Tottenham man in the fourth edition of Frank Warren’s summer series that returns the sport to television screens.

It will represent a fourth defence of his WBO title for the 25-year-old Sharp and one he insists will be a tough domestic assignment against an opponent he is already familiar with.

“I am buzzing to be back out and I’m looking forward to it, being top of the bill as well is nice to hear,” reacted Sharp to his fight news.

“I have just been playing it by ear during the lockdown when the whole world didn’t know where it was at. Now I have got a date I am off to Tenerife with the Walsh brothers to prepare me for the Ofori fight.

“To be honest with you, Jeff is a very nice fella and I know him and his trainer and have nothing but respect for them. I’ve sparred Jeff and it was him who prepared me for the Lyon Woodstock fight.

“So we’ve done some rounds together and he is very tough. He’s boxed up at a big weight (super lightweight) against Ohara Davies, so it will be very interesting with him coming down to 9st 4lbs.

“I do know he is relentless, he comes forward, but in the last two years I have put on a lot of power and strength so it will be a good fight.

“I think this sort of fight, with our styles, will bring the best me out and that is why I wanted this fight because I am going to show everyone the real me. I have not really done that in previous fights.

“This sort of opponent will allow me to bring the best out of me,” added Sharp, who considers this fight as comparable to the tests he has already been presented with.

“I don’t think he is the best I’ve had in terms of ability, but it toughness he is right up there for sure.

“It will be a very, very good fight for the fans watching and there will definitely be some fireworks. There will also be a masterclass from myself.”

Featuring as part of the event is the IBF European super welterweight clash between the unbeaten pair of Troy Williamson (13-0-1) from Darlington and Michael McGurk (12-0) from Uddingston in Scotland.

There are also fights for three Blue Chip prospects from the Queensberry iBox Gym, with Dennis McCann (6-0), Sam Noakes (3-0) and Henry Turner (2-0) all in action. f