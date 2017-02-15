Avoided Clarke In Great Shape Ahead Of Battleground

Halesowen super middleweight prospect, Lennox Clarke, tops the bill in an eight round contest on Errol Johnson’s Black Country Boxing four-fight Boxing Dinner Show at Walsall Football Club this coming Friday, 17th February.

The 25 year-old is unbeaten in 14 professional contests and has set his sights on a showdown with English Super Middleweight Champion, Jahmaine Smyle. Clarke was ringside in November when Smyle retained his belt with a split decision victory over Leon McKenzie.





After being avoided at Midlands level, ‘Dangerous’ is ready to prove himself at national level and will enjoy an eight round warm-up to blow off the Christmas cobwebs.

“It’s a little frustrating as I feel like I’m being avoided,” he said. “I’m not one to call people out and I like to do my talking in the ring but that’s not always possible in this game. I’ve got to stay focussed and I keep believing. My chance will come along and I will be ready.

“I’ve had a really good camp for this one and feel in the best shape of my life. I’m ready to make another statement. People can’t avoid m forever.”

‘Dangerous’ takes on Poland’s Bartlomiej Grafka. The 28 year-old has 18 wins to his name and took world title challenger, Paul Smith, the distance last year. Grafka has also been in with the likes of Callum Johnson and will be a good test for Clarke.

“He’s been in with some good opponents and it’s another learning fight for me,” added Clarke. “He’s tough and durable and will stand there and trade. We’ll see how long he can do that for.”

Talented Lichfield flyweight, Brad Foster, is also in action as he takes on Slovakian Leonard Rafael.

Former amateur star, Connor Parker, will be looking to build on his impressive professional debut when he steps in with Melksham’s Liam Richards.

West Bromwich light heavyweight prospect, Joshua Stokes, completes the card. Josh, brother of undefeated middleweight prospect Tom, will make his professional debut after a solid amateur career with Wodensborough ABC. Stokes takes on Lincoln’s Mitch Mitchell.

Standard tickets for ‘Battleground’, priced at £35, are available by calling the boxers. £60 VIP tickets for tables of ten, with two-course meal, are available by calling Walsall FC Box Office on 01922 651 414/41m 6.

The weigh-in and aftershow take place at show sponsors Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Way, Walsall WS2 0LE (just off junction 10 of the M6). Grosvenor Casino Walsall will have a presence at the football club on the evening and have linked up with local taxi firm, Yellow Taxi’s, to supply a number of free taxi’s to take guests from the Banks’s Stadium to the casino post-fight.

The weigh-in takes place on Thursday at 1.00pm at the casino. All welcome.

Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Walsall here: http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/walsall/