Austin Trout faces Terrell Gausha on May 25 on PBC on FS1

Former super welterweight champion Austin “No Doubt” Trout returns to the ring to take on former title challenger Terrell Gausha in a 10-round super welterweight bout that headlines Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes on Saturday, May 25 from Beau Rivage Resort Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi.





In the co-feature, unbeaten super welterweight contender Chordale Booker battles rugged veteran Wale Omotoso in a 10-round bout, while sensational unbeaten welterweight prospect Eimantas Stanionis will open the broadcast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT in an eight or 10-round welterweight fight.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, go on sale Monday, April 15 and can be purchased at the Beau Rivage Theatre box office and through Ticketmaster.

“Austin Trout has one of the best resumes at super welterweight in the sport today,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “He’s been in the ring with some of the best boxers at 154-pounds of this generation and I’ve never seen him in a bad fight. Terrell Gausha doesn’t back down from anyone and that will make for an exciting match against Trout. Chordale Booker will be putting his unbeaten record on the line against Wale Omotoso in what will be one of his toughest tests to date. It’s a show that has something for everyone that attends at Beau Rivage or tunes in to FS1 and FOX Deportes.”

Trout (31-5, 17 KOs) has tangled with some of the top super welterweights of this generation, including Saul Alvarez, Erislandy Lara, Miguel Cotto, Jermell and Jermall Charlo and Jarrett Hurd. The 33-year-old from Las Cruces, Mexico, will look to rebound from a majority decision defeat to Jermell Charlo last June. His knockout victory over Joey Hernandez in 2015 headlined the first PBC show on FS1.

“I’m excited to be back in the ring,” said Trout. “I’m ready to take another chop at the world title and this is my way back. I’m really motivated to get that championship belt again. Gausha is a strong, technical fighter with an Olympic pedigree. I’ve got to get in there and take care of him and look good doing it. A good win over him will get me right back in the mix.”

The 31-year-old Gausha (21-1, 10 KOs), a member of the 2012 U.S. Olympic boxing team from Cleveland, Ohio, will look to put himself back into title contention with a victory over Trout. He came up short in his first title fight against Erislandy Lara, losing a unanimous decision in 2017, before rebounding with a knockout victory over Joey Hernandez in his last fight in December.

“I feel good about this fight and I think it’s the perfect fight for me,” said Gausha. “With Austin Trout being a former champion and having experience fighting all the top guys in the division, it gives me a chance to show where I’m at. It’s not only about winning, but it’s the way I’ll win that will put people on notice.”

Booker (14-0, 7 KOs) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Juan De Angel in January on FS1. The 27-year-old southpaw from Stamford, Conn., was busy in 2018, going 5-0 with three knockouts. Booker is very active in his Stamford community as well, running his charity for at-risk youth and training amateurs for the Golden Gloves.

“My expectations for myself are to put on the best performance I’ve had in boxing period – amateur or pro,” said Booker. “I’m looking to showcase every ability that I have, not just brute strength. I want to show people that I’m championship caliber. What I see from him is that he’s a game fighter and comes to fight. He likes to come forward. He’s going to try to take it to me. But I can do a lot of things, box going forward, backwards, sideways, or anything it will take to get this win.”

The 33-year-old Omotoso (27-3, 21 KOs) is a hard-nosed veteran who will present Booker with his toughest test to date. Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Omotoso learned to fight in the streets before honing his skills in the boxing gym. He calls himself “Lucky Boy” because he feels fortunate to have made it off the streets alive and become a successful professional boxer. Now training in Los Angeles, Omotoso most recently defeated Freddy Hernandez in December 2017.

“I got the call to fight a young, undefeated fighter in Booker and I said bring it on,” said Omotoso. “I’m really happy he took the fight because most people say I’m too dangerous and too tough. I will give it all I got. When I go to the ring I put all my effort and training into the fight. That’s the way this sport is. I know he’s going to come in with all he’s got, but the toughest man will win.”

Stanionis (8-0, 5 KOs) is from Kaunas, Lithuania and was a member of the 2016 Lithuanian Olympic boxing team. The 24-year-old, who now lives in Oxnard, California, and trains with Ronnie Shields in Texas, is on the fast track toward being a top contender. He’s continued to impress with victories over durable veterans Levan Ghvamichava and Samuel Figueroa in his last two bouts.