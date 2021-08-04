Austin Trout Headlines Legacy Boxing Event in Dubai, August 13th, LIVE on FITE

Legacy Management will host a strong card next Friday from the prestigious Atlantis, The Palm Dubai. This will be the first installment of the Legacy Boxing Series from the international management company which will showcase many fighters from its own stable.

Topping the show will be the former WBA World champion, Austin Trout (33-5-1). The American southpaw is on the search for a chance to become a 2x world champion, however, Mexican Alejandro Davila (22-2-2) will be looking to disrupt Trout’s plans as the pair will face each other over ten rounds.





Anthony Sims Jr (20-1) will be looking to get back to winning ways after his first career defeat against Roamer Alexis Angulo (25-1) last year. The Magician will battle out with Hernan David Perez (8-3) for the WBA Inter-Continental Super Middleweight title.

Cuban cruiserweight Mike Perez (24-3-1) makes his long-awaited comeback against Tony Salam (14-2) for WBA Inter-Continental Cruiserweight title. Perez has made it no secret that he is eager to get another crack at a world title, having lost to cruiserweight king Mairis Briedis for the WBC title in 2017.

Perez stated “I would love to get another chance to fight Mairis Briedis. I would happily go to his city to fight him again. I have had a bit of time out of the ring, but I have kept myself in shape thanks to Legacy. I believe I can be a world champion, I need some activity and wins and I will get there!”

Someone’s 0 will have to go when the talented Bekman Soylybayev (12-0) from Kazakhstan puts his undefeated record on the line, ready to do battle with the Mexican knockout artist Ramiro Cesena (13-0, 11 KOs).

Argentine Fernando Daniel Martinez (12-0) takes on Gonzalo Garcia Duran (18-21-2) in the super flyweight division over eight rounds. Martinez looking to continue his build towards a world title shot being ranked at number 5 by the WBC. Finally, German Ramona Graeff makes her professional debut against Karina Kopinska (14-38-4) on what promises to be a great night of boxing live on FITE.