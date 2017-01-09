Boxing News 24/7


Austin Bryant Faces Akeen Brown In Main Event Feb 4 On Wilson Fight Night Card

Undefeated Wilson, NC, superstar Austin Bryant returns to the ring Feb 4 to headline Top Catz Boxing’s Wilson Fight Night card.

Bryant 2-0 (2 KO’s), who has Hollywood charm and possesses devastating power in both hands, will be making his first appearance in the ring since his big TKO win over the previously unbeaten Zed Mitchell 8-1.


Bryant will square off with the very hungry Akeen Brown.

Brown is from Concord, NC, and sees this as an opportunity to steal the spotlight to get his promising pro career on the right track.

Wilson Fight Night – “Small Town Big Dreams” will feature a highly anticipated Co-Main event that pits middleweights Jamar “DaTruth” Freeman 14-5-2 (7 KO’s) against Pablo “The Puerto Rican Assassin” Velez Jr 7-0-1 (5 KO’s).

Freeman has had World title shots and fought on Showtime while the undefeated Velez Jr. is looking to become a major player in the middleweight division.

Also on the card, explosive, undefeated heavyweight Jo-El Caudle 5-0 (4 KO’s) faces veteran Dennis McKinney 28-58-1 (14 KO’s), the pro debut of the “Chosen One” Anthony Sonnier, and talented NC fan favorite Marko “Prince Cannon” Bailey 2-0 (2 KO’s) makes his return to the ring.

Tickets to the Top Catz Boxing promoted event are priced at $20 and $35. The $75 ringside seats are SOLD OUT! Tickets are available online at www.topcatzboxing.com or at https://wilson-fight-night.ticketbud.com/wilson-fight-night – Tickets can also be purchased by calling 919 701-CATZ.

About Wilson Fight Night – “Small Town Big Dreams”

Top Catz Boxing presents Wilson Fight Night – “Small Town Big Dreams” Saturday, February 4, 2017 at the Bill Ellis Convention Center. Doors open at 6PM. First fight at 7PM.

The night will be filled with exciting professional boxing matches that will keep fans entertained and on their feet cheering for some of the best local, North Carolina boxing talent.

For more information about Wilson Fight Night – “Small Town Big Dreams,” follow Top Catz Boxing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @TOPCATZBOXING.

