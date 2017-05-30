Austin Bryant And Hafiz Montgomery Battle For Vacant WBF Title

Austin Bryant and Hafiz Montgomery were scheduled to meet in Wilson, NC last year in a battle of up and coming Cruiserweights. What a difference a year makes, because this time, a title will be on the line as Austin Bryant 4-0 (4 KO’s) and Hafiz Montgomery 3-1 (2 KO’s) battle for the vacant WBF North American Regional Title on Top Catz Boxing’s June 22 Durham Fight Night card.

Bryant, who is coming off of a highlight reel stoppage of previously unbeaten Lawrence Gabriel, is excited to have his first shot at a professional belt, “I want to become a world champion like Canelo, and this is my first step.”

Bryant is anxious to settle unfinished business with Montgomery. Bryant and Montgomery were scheduled to battle four rounds at the Wilson recreation center last Septmeber, but some issues forced a postponement of the entire card.





Fast forward one year, and the “Babyface Assassin” welcomes the moment: “Hafiz was pretty cocky last time. I only had two fights, and he had three with a loss at the time, but he was talking and telling everyone how he was going to beat me. Well, he has his chance, and I can get my first title. Good Luck!”

Montgomery of Tom’s River, NJ has fought once since the postponement of his match-up with Bryant. Montgomery scored an impressive TKO of previously unbeaten Julian Poole at Harrah’s Casino in Chester, PA.

Bryant vs. Montgomery is the co-Main event on a card headlined by newly crowned UBF All-American Champion Maynard Allison.

Also featured on Durham Fight Night – “A Night of North Carolina’s Rising Stars” card will be Top Catz Boxing’s Carlos Olmeda 2-0 (2 KO’s), The ever charming “Babyface Assassin” Austin Bryant 4-0 (4 KO’s), Heavyweight Nate Williams 1-0 (1 KO) is back for his second pro bout, and Dangerous Donnie Marshall 4-0 (3 KO’s) looks to extend his winning streak.





Tickets to the event, which is promoted by Top Catz Boxing, are priced at $30, $40, and $75. Tickets are available online at www.topcatzboxing.com and http://bit.ly/2qHzoZh or can be purchased by calling 919 701-2280.

About Durham Fight Night

Top Catz Boxing presents Durham Fight Night – “A Night of North Carolina’s Rising Stars” Thursday, June 22, 2017 at the Durham Armory located at 220 Foster Street in Durham, NC. Doors open at 6PM. First fight is at 7PM.

Durham Fight Night (#DFN) will be an exciting, fun filled night featuring North Carolina’s best rising stars in professional boxing. Newly crowned UBF Champion Maynard Allison, Carlos Olmeda, Nate Williams, Austin Bryant, and the return of the top entertainer in the sport of Boxing, “The Pink Panther” Miree Coleman are scheduled to compete.

Top Catz Boxing’s commitment to building local talent into stars and creating legendary North Carolina fights and boxers is reflected in Durham Fight Night – “A Night of North Carolina’s Rising Stars.”

