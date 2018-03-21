Atlantic city boxing hall of fame teams up with Evander Holyfield, real deal sports & entertainment

The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame (ACBHOF) teams up with 4-time Heavyweight World Champion and 2018 ACBHOF Honoree, Evander “Real Deal” Holyfield and his company Real Deal Sports & Entertainment, in association with Mis Downing Promotions, for a Fight Night affair at the historic Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Adrian Phillips Theater for a Live Pro Boxing event that will take place on Saturday, June 2nd, from 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM.





According to Ray McCline, President of ACBHOF “This newly formed relationship with 4-time World Heavyweight Champion Evander Holyfield and his promotion company “Real Deal Sports & Entertainment” will have groundbreaking influence in effecting elevated exposure to the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame 2nd Annual Induction Weekend.”

“Spectra Venue Management is excited to see this Boxing event here at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. We appreciate the efforts of the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame who got us together with the folks from Real Deal Sports and Entertainment. Everyone expressed a desire to try to grow something that could start inside Adrian Phillips Theater and grow into an Arena sized event down the road. Our partners at the CRDA are supportive and encourage our efforts to work with new promoters and cultivate opportunities for bringing new events and people to Atlantic City. There is a rich history of Boxing here which is celebrated by the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame, and this is a great opportunity to rebuild on some of that history during their induction weekend.” – Jim Wynkoop General Manager Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and Spectra Venue Management

During the 2nd Annual Induction Weekend, the multi-tiered event is slated to be unparalleled and reflective of the rich boxing history in Atlantic City. The ACBHOF is looking to celebrate the magnificent careers of legends in boxing throughout the induction weekend. Rodrick L. Green Vice President of Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame said, “The partnership is a “win-win” for the City of Atlantic City, Boardwalk Hall, Real Deal Sports & Entertainment and Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame and for tourism in the southern New Jersey region.”

The three-day event will kick-off with an Opening Bell VIP Meet & Greet Reception, then segue into the highly coveted Fight Fan Experience and conclude with the 2nd Annual Induction Ceremony. More details on Induction Weekend and the schedule of events can be found by visiting www.acbhof.com

“An exciting boxing event will be an intricate part of this year’s Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Induction ceremony. Aside from being one of this year’s inductees, the great champion Evander “Real Deal” Holyfield, will be promoting his first boxing event in the State of New Jersey with his company Real Deal Sports & Entertainment on June 2nd, at the Boardwalk Hall. It is our hope that this event will be just one of many that this outstanding champion will present in our state as we continue our quest to revive the sport of boxing in our great state and specifically in Atlantic City,” Commissioner Larry Hazzard, NJ Athletic Control Board said in a statement.





Hotel packages can be purchased by visiting www.claridge.com. Promo code “ACBHOF” can be used for a room discount.

“I’m honored to be promoting my first card in Atlantic City on Saturday, June 2nd. My second professional fight was in Atlantic City and it was the location where I made the first defense of my world heavyweight title against ‘Big” George Foreman in 1991,” said Evander Holyfield. “Having great memories throughout my career of Atlantic City, I’m very inspired for The Real Deal Boxing to promote a true fan-friendly event on June 2, 2018 as well as working with the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame featuring many of the top prospects in boxing fighting in competitive and entertaining bouts.”