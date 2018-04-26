ATLANTIC CITY BOXING HALL OF FAME PRESENT “FIGHT FAN EXPERIENCE” ON SATURDAY, JUNE 2N

As part of the 2nd annual induction weekend, the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame presents the “ACBHOF Fight Fan Experience” which will take place on Saturday, June 2nd at The Claridge Hotel.





“The Fight Fan Experience” is a bonus for boxing fans to an already action-packed weekend that will include a Meet-And-Greet, two professional fight cards, and induction ceremonies.

“The Fight Fan Experience” includes the opportunity to rub shoulders and meet some of the legends of boxing, as well as view the Jack Johnson Exhibit, “Smokin” Joe Frazier Legacy Exist Exhibit, the great sculptures of James O’Neal and Philly Boxing History Exhibit. Fans will experience music by DJ Young Hitta, interactive activities, participation in a Pop-Up Boxing Gym, an opportunity to view and buy Icons of Boxing Memorabilia, and back by popular demand our pop-up barbershop styled by A True Gentleman’s Barber Shop Polo’s Lounge plus much more.

“The Fight Fan Experience will begin at 12 pm and run to 4 PM. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $25 for the Souvenir Package.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.acbhof.com and rooms can be booked by visiting www.claridge.com. A discounted room rate is available until April 30th by using promo code: ACBHOF.





“Last year the Fight Fan Experience was a major hit, and this year we have many more activities and displays for the great boxing fans who come through on Saturday, June 2nd,” said Ray McCline, President of the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame.

“The Induction weekend is a full-plate for everyone who attends, and the “Fight Fan Experience” will deliver a great time with so many different things that it is sure to satisfy their boxing palate.

All interested sponsors, exhibitors, and vendors who would like to reserve a booth, contact the ACBHOF at (609) 318 -3188 or info@acbhof.com or acbhof@gmail.com.

The Claridge: A Raddison Hotel is a cooperate Sponsor and host venue.

A big thank you to our Sponsors: