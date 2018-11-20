Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame announce their class of 2019

The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame (ACBHOF) has announced its 2019 Induction Class. The Induction Weekend will take place at The Claridge, a Radisson Hotel located at Park Place & Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey on June 21 – 23, 2019.





“We’re extremely excited about the Class of 2019 and are very much looking forward to paying tribute to the new inductees in Atlantic City at our 3rd annual induction weekend next June” said ACBHOF President and Founder Ray McCline.

The 2019 inductees in the Fighter category are:

Bernard Hopkins Tim Witherspoon, Sr.

Kevin Watts Virgil Hill, Sr.

Iran Barkley John Brown

Roberto Duran, Sr. Micky Ward

Trainers and Cutmen:

Ace Marotta English “Bouie” Fisher

Non-Participants–Special Contributors:

Butch Lewis Bobby Goodman

Stan Hoffman Nigel Collins

Henry Hascup Jimmy Binns Sr.

Tom Kaczmarek Tony Orlando Jr.

Rhonda Utley-Herring

Bernard Hopkins will be inducted into his first Hall of Fame as part of the third annual class that will include a total of 19 inductees.





“I feel appreciated and it’s starting to settle in that I’m near that mark of living legend. I don’t see myself as a living legend. Let other people decide that. This is a great honor and I’m grateful for the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame for making this happen,” Hopkins said in a November 16 RingTV interview with Joseph Santoliquito.

“Watch who you co-sign for; you can’t sell me black to get in the door. You can’t sell me white to get in the door. You can’t sell me half white or half black or none of that to get in the door. But you can sell me LOYALTY” said former two-division champion Bernard Hopkins.

The 3rd Annual Induction Ceremony & Celebration Weekend will honor some of the world’s most iconic figures from the sport of boxing: Butch Lewis, Nigel Collins, English “Bouie” Fisher and New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame’s President Henry Hascup are just a few named who will be enshrined with the 2019 induction class.

Inductees will be named in three categories: Fighter, Trainer & Cut-Men and Special Contributors.

“It was a great honor to hear I was going to be inducted into Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame. Atlantic City is my second home, and as a pro fighter I’ve fought numerous times in this great city. It’s a great boxing town and it is an honor to be inducted into the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame” says Micky Ward.

Over the next several weeks there will be updates on the schedule of events, room packages and expected VIP appearances on the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame and the Claridge Hotel websites and social media platforms.

For more information on the Hall of Fame’s 3rd Annual Induction Weekend please contact the ACBHOF at (609) 318 -3188 or acbhof@gmail.com, or visit on Facebook Instagram and on Twitter.

