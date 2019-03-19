Atal Khan added to BCB Promotions’ ‘April Power’ show

Stoke super lightweight prospect, Atal Khan, has been added to BCB Promotions’ ‘April Power’ show.





Khan, who is trained by Orme Boxing Club’s Steve Woodvine, has signed a management deal with BCB and is set to appear in his hometown next month.

“I’m very excited to be fighting in my home town in front of my home crowd and my family and friends,” Khan explained. “I’m really pleased to have joined BCB and I can]t wait to get started.

“Steve is an excellent trainer and he works with a number of other fighters who will be fighting at King’s Hall. I do a lot of work with Cole Johnson, who is also on the show so I’m looking forward to being on the same card as him.





“I had 48 amateur fights and boxed some very good open class boxers. I’ve had a couple of pro fights so far and won them both, so the future looks bright.

“I feel that my style would suit more better in the pro game as I’ve got good work rate , fast hands, fast feet; and I also have a good chin. The more the fight goes on the better I get through the rounds

“My style is more of a boxer puncher, I can adapt to style of my opponent, I can fight on my front foot as well as back foot, I consider myself to be a very clam patient boxer and use my jab well and wait for my opponent to make a mistake to counter punch. I’ve had a great camp so far and still have a few weeks to go. I can’t wait!”

Khan is joined by a host of local fighters.

Nathan ‘Hitman’ Heaney headlines the King’s Hall bill, in an eight-round middleweight contest as he steps up the sessions. The undefeated Heaney has built up a pro record of five wins with two TKOs already recorded.

The rest of the card features Stoke cohorts Owen Jobburn and Cole Johnson, Staffordshire duo Luke Caci and Troi Coleman, plus Shropshire’s Liam Davies.

Jobburn is looking to bounce back from three straight defeats, one of those in a three-round Prizefighter type tournament and another for the Midlands super welterweight title. A loss to Gary Cooper came at King’s Hall, where the game 29-year-old now returns to action determined to land a fifth win from nine outings, with one draw also on his pro record.

Lightweight prospect Johnson is aiming to make it a hat-trick of paid victories, after recording two points victories starting with his debut last year. He hasn’t conceded a round so far as a pro and has a good grounding in the sport, having become a national titleist as an amateur. The Orme Boxing Club graduate, aged 24, claimed England Senior Development honours in 2017 and wants to build a path towards further glory.

Caci, from Newcastle-under-Lyme, is another product of the Orme gym and is unbeaten himself, with six points successes.

The 29-year-old is maneuvering his way down to the super middleweight division, having boxed mostly at light heavy so far.

Davies, from Donnington in Telford. Is another hopeful making his way as a pro after success in the unpaid ranks.The super bantamweight, 22, has already secured two points results in his favour, having only turned over in December. The second generation fighter, the son of former Midlands champion Tristan Davies, racked up 100 amateur contests for his father’s Donnington Boxing Club as an amateur.

Ross Hollis, from Swadlincote in Derbyshire, completes the line-up with three wins to his credit as a paid pugilist.‘Rossy,’ 24, actually made his debut at King’s Hall and scored his solitary TKO there, halting Gorman in the fourth and last round.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now. It will be £40 for entry on the door. For more information, contact the boxers.