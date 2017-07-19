Ashley Silver Ready For Pro Boxing Debut

Chelmsley Wood super welterweight, Ashley Silver, cannot wait to make his professional boxing debut this weekend.

After a mixed bag in the amateurs, Silver feels the time is right to try his fists in the paid ranks. Trained by Paul Webb, and working alongside the likes of Jordan Clayton, Silver debuts on BCB Promotions’ ‘Second City Slickers’ on Saturday evening.

“I’m really looking forward to my professional debut now,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “It’s been a long time coming. My amateur career wasn’t the best but Paul Webb has been finding new gears in me and pushing me to new levels.





I have been doing loads of sparring with Jordan Clayton – all in house work. I’m feeling great.”

Silver already has one of boxing’s best nicknames. ‘Hi-Ho’ ringwalks to ‘Hi-Ho Silverlining’ and can’t wait to hear his name ring around the Holiday Inn Birmingham this weekend.

“I can’t wait for Saturday,” he admitted. “I’ve watched Jordan top a few bills there and I’m looking forward to following in his footsteps.

“I do look up to Jordan as he is a really good, unbeaten prospect. I can learn from him.





I’ve had the nickname for years now from my time in the amateurs! I cant wait to hear my fans singing along on Saturday!”

Undefeated Birmingham welterweight, Jordan Clayton (6-0) tops the bill.

Former WBC International Super Bantamweight Champion and English Super Bantamweight King, Sean Davis (12-1), is joins Clayton on the show, which takes place on Saturday, 22nd July.

Two other debutants complete the card as Birmingham cruiserweight Matt Sen, and Brummie heavyweight Nathan Stevens both feature.

Tickets are £65 VIP to include a two-course meal or £35 standard, unreserved seating. Call 07584 300 180.

Valavanis Takes WBF Intercontinental, Ashour All Africa Champion

A former WBF All Africa Welterweight Champion and the reigning WBF International Super Welterweight titlist going in, Egyptian star Andreas Valavanis won the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental Welterweight crown on Tuesday night, July 18, at Fitbox Corner in Cairo.

After suffering a surprise knock-down in the second round, 25-year-old “King Cheetah” Valavanis recovered well and rallied back to stop experienced former Tanzanian Champion Omari Ramadan (29) in the second round with a vicious body-shot.

A pro only since November of 2015, heavy-handed Valavanis is certainly being fast-tracked to the top, and improved his impressive ledger to 9-0 (9). Ramadan, a veteran of nine championship fights, is now 14-10-2 (10) since turning over in 2006.

In the evenings co-feature, Ayman “Stone” Ashour seemed on his way to suffering his first loss when he landed a massive right hand to stop fellow unbeaten Egyptian Waleed “Magic” Twafik in round six to win the vacant WBF All Africa Middleweight title.

Looking exhausted and getting out-boxed, Egyptian Middleweight Champion Ashour (32) was behind on all three scorecards (46-50, 47-49 & 47-48) when he found the equalizer to improve his professional record to 7-0 (4). Twafik (34), Egyptian national Champion at Super Welterweight, falls to 4-1 (2).

Billed as “Thunder Night”, the show was promoted by Louaa Boxing Promotions and LB Sports Promotions in association with Fitbox.