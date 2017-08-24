Ashley Lane vs. Michael Ramabeletsa for Commonwealth title on Sept.23

Bristol boxers Tim Cutler, Wayne Ingram and Aaron Sutton have been added to the Ashley Lane vs Michael Ramabeletsa Commonwealth Title fight card. The show takes place in Swindon on Saturday September 23rd, 2017 promoted by Neilson Bros in association with Sanigar Events.

This should be a cracking show and the first time a major championship has been contested in Swindon. All three boys are Ashley’s team mates at the Bristol Boxing Gym and were keen to support Ashley on the Swindon card.





Chris Sanigar says “I am very excited at the boys traveling up the M4 to box in Swindon. This should be a great night of boxing and hopefully Ashley will win the belt and be added to our list of champions. Our three prospects will gain priceless experience being on a championship fight card and will all hope that one day they too will be boxing for major honors.”

Tickets can be obtained from Bristol Boxing Gym, The Mill, Lower Ashley Road, Easton, Bristol, BS5 0YJ, 01179496699. Prices- VIP Tables of 10 are £60.00 per person, Ringside £45.00 and Unreserved seating £35.00.

Tim Cutler who is now 7-0 is steadily moving up the rankings. His wins have all been on points, he is gaining valuable experience and is improving with each contest. Tim is a boxing technician with an accurate left jab and quick feet.

Wayne Ingram who lives in Gloucester is keen to keep the momentum going after his April win at the same venue. Wayne is now 3-0, he is always in an entertaining contest and will be bringing many vociferous fans from his hometown.





Aaron Sutton has just turned 20 making him the youngest of our team. He is now 2-0 and we are expecting a bright future for him. This will be the first time he has boxed away from home so this will be great experience for him. Aaron is a tall boxer with a textbook left jab but tends to mix it up that results into some toe to toe exchanges.

