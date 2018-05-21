Ashie steps up world title hunt with MTK Global

MTK Global is delighted to confirm the signing of fearsome puncher George Ashie.





The 34-year-old lightweight boasts a record of 28-4-1-KO20 and is set to enter the WBO world rankings after beating Michael Mokoena in April.

Ashie, who fought Kevin Mitchell in London back in 2006, is unbeaten in the last six years and is determined to fulfil his world title dreams under his new management.

Ashie said: “The road is set for greatness with MTK Global. I signed with them because I believe their team has what it takes to place me in fights that will move me towards a world title.

“Once I get that shot at one of the champions, I won’t disappoint. I’m fully prepared to achieve greatness and become a world champion in the very near future.”





MTK Global’s International Consultant Mike Altamura added: “I’m really excited George has opted to sign for MTK Global because I’ve seen potential in him for a long time.

“George is a humble warrior with a true fighting spirit. He’s a gentleman of the game and is long overdue an opportunity to fight the top lightweights in the world.

“We’ll be able to ensure he gets the right conditions in terms of training camps and the opportunity to challenge for a world championship.”

