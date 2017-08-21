Ash Lane Challenges for Commonwealth Title

Neilson Boxing in association with Sanigar Events are delighted to bring the first ever Commonwealth title fight to Swindon in a highly anticipated rematch between South Africa’s Michael Ramabeletsa and Bristol’s Ashley Lane. The pair fought in 2012 resulting in a controversial points win for Ramabeletsa and Lane is excited to even the score:

“It has always been a dream of mine to win a major domestic title and I am one step away from achieving that. Since our last fight Michael and I have become friends but it will be all business on the night and nothing is going to stand in the way of me winning that title.”





Lane is on a career best run of form having won all three contests so far this year since stepping up to super-bantamweight starting with a career changing victory over undefeated prospect Thomas Kindon in May.

Ramabeletsa will not be phased by the occasion having mixed in top level company throughout his 31 fight career including clashes with current world champion Kal Yafai and former world champion Paul Butler.

“This is my time now, I having been working towards this goal for my whole life and I will become champion on September 23rd.”

The headline fight will be part of a huge night of amateur and professional boxing at Playfootball, Bramble Road Kembrey Park, Swindon SN2 8HB





*** Tickets are £35 Standard, £45 VIP Ringside and £60 VIP Table Seats are available from Bristol Boxing Gym on 0117 949 6699 *** Under 16’s accompanied by an adult tickets are £10