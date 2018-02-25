Arvelo Segura WBF Champion, Beats Schembri In Malta

Italy-based Dominican Christian Arvelo Segura is the new World Boxing Federation (WBF) International Super Middleweight Champion after beating local favourite Christian Schembri on Saturday night, February 24, at the Corradino Sports Pavillion in Paola, Malta.

Fighting outside of Italy for only the second time and a slight underdog, Schembri having competed at a higher level, Arvelo Segura put on a disciplined performance. The home-man was mostly the aggressor, but Arvelo Segura was effective boxing off the back-foot.





Many of the rounds appeared difficult to score, but after a very good and evenly contested fight it was Arvelo Segura who was awarded the victory by majority decision, much to the dismay of Schembri and his many supporters at ringside.

Judges Amabli Camilleri and Pietro Battoglio scored the fight 99-91 and 100-93 for Arvelo Segura, which appeared too wide and on the surface didn’t do justice to the effort of Schembri. Judge Shaun Attard had it all even at 95-95, a score-card reflecting reality better.

Making the most of what was his first title fight, the new WBF International Super Middleweight Champion improved his professional record to 11-2 (6), while Schembri, still only twenty-five years old and with plenty of time to rebound, drops to 11-4 (5).

Billed as “Champions Collide”, the fight headlined a show promoted by Prize Boxing Promotions.

