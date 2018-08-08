Armando Cardenas vs. Gilbert Venegas on Sept.8

Professional boxing returns to the Scottish Rite Theatre in downtown San Antonio, TX, on September 8, 2018, when TMB & PRB Entertainment present, “FIGHT NIGHT AT THE SCOTTISH RITE 2”. The 8-round main event will showcase Armando Cardenas (9-1, 5 KOs), a local fan favorite, vs. Gilbert Venegas (9-0, 6 KOs) from East Moline, Illinois, in a super welterweight bout.





In the 6-round co-main event, Xavier Wilson (8-0, 1 KO) from San Antonio by way of Baltimore, Maryland, will square off against local native, Christian Santibanez (5-7, 3 KOs), in a lightweight clash. In addition, 5-Time national champion Richard Medina, from San Antonio, will be making his highly anticipated pro debut.

“We are happy to bring another great night of boxing to San Antonio,” said TMB & PRB Entertainment promoter Alex Draghici. “The Scottish Rite Theatre is a beautiful venue and we are expecting another sell out crowd. The card will be loaded with a tremendous amount of local talent.”

“San Antonio is a great boxing city and the fans deserve to see their local fighters in the ring,” said Greg Hannely, president of Prince Ranch Boxing, who manages several fighters who will be on the card, including Medina. “Everyone should get their tickets early and enjoy, what I believe will be a memorable night of action packed fights.”

“September 8th will be a great event to bring the family out too,” said Rick Morones, of TMB & PRB Entertainment. “In addition to our local talent, we will have some great fighters from California on the card as well. This event is a great way to kick off the start of the NFL weekend.”





Tickets priced $25 General Admission $30 at the door, $60 Lower Level, $75 Ringside, are on sale now, and can be purchased by calling (210) 449-5599 or (210) 322-9974. The Scottish Rite Theatre is located at 308 Ave E, San Antonio, TX 78205. Doors open at 6:00 PM, first bell at 7:30 PM

# # #