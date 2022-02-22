Archie Sharp targets Shakur Stevenson

Number one contender Archie Sharp is hoping to turn the heat up on Shakur Stevenson with the help of his new promoter Probellum.

The 26-year-old super-featherweight has made no secret of his desire to take on US star Stevenson, who holds the WBO title and is being tipped to become a multi-weight champion.

But the unbeaten Sharp (21-0, 9Kos) is convinced he would be too smart for his American rival and he has enlisted the expertise of Probellum, a global promotion and media company, to secure a shot at Stevenson.

Sharp is No1 in the rankings so should be next in line for a shot at the WBO belt and wants to be at ringside for Stevenson’s unification clash with Oscar Valdez on April 30, in Las Vegas to bang the drum for a UK versus US showdown later this year.

“Stevenson has done nothing but disrespect me but it’s because I’m in his head and he knows he can’t avoid me for much longer,” said Archie Sharp, known as ‘Sharpshooter’.

“I’m ranked No1 by the WBO and with Probellum’s backing, I’ll get my shot at Stevenson later this year. I want to be at ringside for his next fight in Vegas and all he has to do is make sure he gets through Valdez and then we can get it on!

“I’m too clever for him and he knows it.”

Sharp, who hails from Kent in the UK, is the WBO Global super-featherweight champion and had been schedule to fight on Probellum’s inaugural show in Dubai, in December, before injury changed his plans.

But having returned to full fitness, the unbeaten switch-hitter is looking at a May return before finally getting his hands on Stevenson.

“Archie is the No1 ranked super-featherweight in the world with the WBO and he is ready for his shot at the title,” said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum.

“And this is where we at Probellum step in and use all of our collective experience in boxing to make sure Archie gets the fight we all want to see, with Shakur Stevenson.

“What a fight that will be!”

