Archie Sharp on point ahead of European shot at Woodstock

Archie Sharp believes his slick skills can carry him to world level





High-class super-featherweight Archie Sharp is burning with ambition ahead of his first major title shot.

The Kent starlet (13-0-KO7) challenges another unbeaten British fighter in Leon Woodstock for the WBO European title on the Jack Catterall v Ohara Davies card at Leicester Arena on October 6.

With a flawless record and endless talent, the 23-year-old Sharp isn’t planning on resting on his laurels once he relieves Woodstock of the crown – live on BT Sport.





‘Sharpshooter’ said: “I’m over the moon and absolutely buzzing for this fight. This sort of occasion is what I turned professional to be involved in and I’m so proud to be part of it.

“I’m a great believer in my ability. I know I can be at world level one day and it’s just a matter of time before I get there. Of course I’m not looking past Woodstock though – he’s a good fighter.

“This is my first major title and I’ve got to be on my game on the night. I’m supremely confident I’ll win and after I do, we’ll sit down and work out how we’re going to get to world level as quickly as possible.





“The fans are in for a great fight and everyone’s going to see who Archie Sharp is. It’ll be an exciting one – I’ll make sure it is. I’ll also show what a clever fighter I am.

“There’ll be some proper noise in the place on the night. We’re going to Leicester in big numbers so I’m sure the atmosphere will be something special. I’d like to thank everyone who’s coming and to them and everyone who’ll tune in on TV, enjoy the show.”

