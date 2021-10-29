Archie Sharp defeats Alexis Kabore – Boxing Results

Archie Sharp produced another dominant performance as he defeated Alexis Kabore to retain his WBO Global super-featherweight title.

The event was taking place at York Hall in London, with Sharp in complete control throughout the battle, dictating proceedings from start to finish.

Kabore showed his toughness and was able to go the distance, but it proved to be a comfortable win for the Sharpshooter, with all three judges scoring the fight 100-90.

Elsewhere on the card, there was an upset win for Juan Carlos Abreu, who stopped Tursynbay Kulakhmet in round seven to win the WBC International super-welterweight title, plus there were victories for Jordan Reynolds, Sam Gilley, Shiloh Defreitas, Pierce O’Leary, Joe Giles, Will Hamilton, Sean McGoldrick and Lerone Harrison.

Here’s everything you need to know from an action-packed night of action…

WBO Global Super-Featherweight Title

ARCHIE SHARP beat ALEXIS KABORE by unanimous decision after 10 rounds (100-90 x 3)

Sharp: “I feel really good. It was nice to get the 10 rounds in. Thank you to the fans for the support. The atmosphere was incredible.

“I lost my way a bit but now I’m back. It’s only my second fight with Al Smith, and in this fight I stuck to the gameplan and that’s the art of boxing. Hit and don’t get hit.

“I want the big fights. Shakur Stevenson is the number one man and that’s the fight that I want. 48 hours after his biggest win and he was talking about me, so let’s do it.”

WBC International Super-Welterweight Title

JUAN CARLOS ABREU beat Tursynbay Kulakhmet via TKO in round 7

Abreu: “Today is my father’s birthday, I was getting the win for him. This is the biggest win of my career and I’m happy to have this green belt.

“A lot of people doubted me and thought my career was over, but I’ve just shown what I can do. I’m excited and I can’t wait for what comes next for the rest of my career.”

SAM GILLEY beat DANIEL LARTEY on points after 6 rounds (60-54)

Gilley: “I was full of energy and felt fine all the way through. There was a few things I should have differently, but we got the win and that’s the important thing.

“This reception was probably the best I’ve had at York Hall. It’s great to get back out there and be fighting in front of a crowd once again.

“I want the English title next. I know it’s being competed for in November and I want the winner.”

JORDAN REYNOLDS beat Rodolfo Paterno via TKO in round 1

Reynolds: “I’m very grateful for the support. This is what it’s all about for me. I’m my worst critic and very hard on myself, but it’s all learning and still early days.

“I want bring back the Ricky Hatton era. This is a people’s sport, I want to bring thousands of fans to my fights.

“Everybody who has come out tonight I love you all. Thanks to all of my sponsors too, I couldn’t have done it without them.”

SHILOH DEFREITAS beat FONZ ALEXANDER via KO in round 3

Defreitas: “I feel amazing. He was a tough cookie and nobody stops him, so I had to prove a point. I had a lot of my family and friends here so it was a buzz in there.

“You can expect a lot more. I was just warming into it and warming into the game. I’m taking every day as it comes, step by step and fight by fight, and we’ll see what the future holds.

“I like pressure and I perform under pressure. I want to put the division on notice that Sugar Shy is in town. Whenever, whoever and wherever.”

PIERCE O’LEARY beat SIAR OZGUL via TKO in round 7

O’Leary: “It was fantastic. I’d never fought at York Hall before, and I’ve always wanted to fight here so it was tremendous. It’s good to put my name in the books here.

“I felt fresh and that’s because my camp went perfect. Ozgul was really getting hurt and I’m glad the referee waved it off when he did.

“I want world titles and that’s where I’ll be going in the future. I’ll sit down with the team and see what they want next. Thank you to everybody at home for the support.”

JOE GILES beat PAVOL GARAJ on points after 4 rounds (40-36)

Giles: “It was amazing. It was all I could ever dream of as a youngster. I am over the moon.

“I’ve been in the gym working hard with my trainer and learning every day. This is just the start. I want as many fights as possible in the next year.”

WILL HAMILTON beat IVO ZEDNICEK via TKO in round 1

SEAN MCGOLDRICK beat STEPHEN JACKSON on points after 6 rounds (60-54)

LERONE HARRISON beat SIMAS VOLOSINAS on points after 4 rounds (36-40)