Archie Sharp confident he’ll beat ‘one dimensional’ Woodstock

Archie Sharp is full of confidence going into his clash with Lyon Woodstock and states that his opponent’s downfall will be because of his ‘one dimensional’ boxing ability.





Sharp (13-0) had the opportunity to do some homework on Woodstock (11-0) when he witnessed the fight in which Lyon beat Craig Poxton to claim the WBO European title; the belt he will be defending when they step into the ring on October 6th.

“It was a good fight.” admitted Sharp.

“Regarding Lyon’s performance, I thought he boxed the same as he did in his first fight, his second fight, third fight and so on…

“he’s a one-dimensional fighter, there is no change in his game, he has shown me nothing different. Poxton sat in the pocket the whole fight and it worked out well for Lyon, and to be honest with you I still thought it was a very close fight.”





Unimpressed by Woodstock’s efforts in his encounter with Poxton, Sharp continued by taking a punt on how their fight will pan out on October 6th:

“Lyon is going to come out at the first bell and try and put the pressure on me and try and sit on my chest for the ten rounds.

“I’ll be too clever for that and my boxing abilities are too cute for that to happen.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Lyon is going to just make sure he’s super fit for this fight because that is all he’s got; boxing skill and boxing ability wise, he isn’t on my level.”

Along with having the ‘challenger’ status, Sharp will be in Woodstock territory on fight night when he travels up from London to fight in Woodstock’s native Leicester.

However, it is a factor undaunting to Sharp who believes it could feel quite the opposite when making the journey up the M1 from London and into the Midlands.

“It might be in his back garden but at the end of the day it will just be me and him in that ring.

“I’m coming up with a big army of supporters so it wouldn’t surprise me if it sounds like we’re in London on October 6th.”

‘The Time Is Now’ is headlined by Jack Catterall v Ohara Davies. Leicester’s own, Lyon Woodstock defends his WBO European Super-Featherweight title against Archie Sharp. Heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois takes on former world title challenger Kevin Johnson. Olympian and double gold medallist Nicola Adams and Leicester’s British Super-Featherweight champion Sam Bowen also feature on a major night of boxing televised live on BT Sport.

Tickets are priced at £40, £60, £100, £150, £200 and are available to purchase from Eventbrite and Ticketmaster.