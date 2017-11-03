Apti Davtaev inks with Salita Promotions

Dmitriy Salita of Salita Promotions proudly announces the signing of Russian heavyweight prospect Apti Davtaev (13-0-1, 13 KOs) to a co-promotional agreement, in association with KA promotions and Kazbek Aslambekov.

Already the promoter of top heavyweight contender Jarrell Miller, Salita says that the 6′ 5″ KO artist Davtaev has strong potential to also rise to the top of the big man’s division.





“The heavyweights are once again infused with lots of talent, and Aptis’ punching power and size will make him a real threat to the best in the division,” said Salita. “I am very happy to team up with and work together with KA promotions and Kazbek Aslambekov in progressing Apti to the heavyweight world title.”

The heavy-handed 28-year-old Davtaev hails from Kurchaloi, Russia, and is trained by Hampasha Magomedov in the city of Grozny in the Ahmat Boxing Club. A relentless pressure fighter, he won the WBC Slovenian title in just his tenth pro fight.

The goal, he says is to fight in North America and enter the world stage.

“My goal is to become the heavyweight champion of the world,” said Davtaev. “I am very confident that I will accomplish this goal with Salita Promotions and Kazbek Aslambekov. Professional boxing is on a high level, especially in my weight class, in the USA, so that is where I want to be.”

“I am very happy about our working relationship with Salita Promotions,” said Aslambekov. “It’s a company that is shown great results and fast growth in the boxing world. I am very impressed with the work that they have done for their various fighters the proper tools and strategic guidance quickly elevates the boxers they work with.”





Salita says his newest heavyweight will be getting the preparations necessary to become a star in boxing.

“We will bring Apti to our training base in the US, where he will get world-class training

and continue his development as a fighter,” continued Salita. “I am proud to be working with him and his team.”

Davtaev is scheduled to fight November 20, in a 10-round fight in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and then will be traveling to the US to continue his training for his first fight in North America.