April 7th DeLomba-Williams showdown available on PPV

CES Boxing and FITE TV announced Tuesday a partnership to stream the Friday, April 7th, 2017 World Boxing Council (WBC) USNBC Welterweight Championship between Nick DeLomba and Jimmy Williams live on Pay Per View beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Fight fans can stream the event live on their television for $14.99 by downloading the FITE app free from iTunes or Google Play and using the instant stream-to-TV function for full-screen viewing, or watch online from any device at www.fite.tv. The FITE app also works with any Wi-Fi connected TV, iOS and Android devices, as well as streaming devices such as Roku, Chromecast and more. Replays will be available for those unable to watch live.





Through its partnership with MP & Silva, FITE TV is the exclusive digital PPV provider for DeLomba-Williams. The April 7th card features 11 bouts from Twin River Casino in Lincoln, R.I., headlined by the highly anticipated main event showdown between regional rivals DeLomba (11-1, 2 KOs) of Cranston, R.I., and the undefeated Williams (12-0-1, 5 KOs) of New Haven, Conn. All fights and fighters are subject to change.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be working with CES Boxing and to be the exclusive digital PPV provider for DeLomba-Williams,” said FITE TV CEO Kosta Jordanov. “CES is one of the most established boxing promotions in the U.S., and has been putting on some of the best fights for years, so we’re excited to share this great card with our fans all around the world.”

Since fighting to a draw against Greg Jackson in 2013, Williams has won his last eight, including dazzling knockouts against Christian Lao and Eddie Caminero and a hard-fought unanimous decision win over veteran Manny Woods at Twin River in May.

“Come April 7th, you’re going to see the best of Jimmy Williams. I’m focused. I’m ready. I’m in great shape,” he said. “I know Nick comes to fight. This is a huge fight. The best fight the best. I respect him, but when that bell rings, he’ll know what time it is. April 7th, it’s on.”

The 27-year-old DeLomba has won his last three bouts since suffering his first and only loss in 2015, defeating Freddy Sanchez, Oscar Bonilla and southpaw Amos Cowart. DeLomba and Williams fight for the vacant USNBC belt, a stepping-stone for nine former and / or current world champions, including Paul Williams, Daniel Ponce De Leon, Lamont Peterson and Adrien Broner.

“I respect everything he said. I don’t have to say much, but if you haven’t seen me fight, April 7th, come see what all the noise is about. You’re going to see the best Nick,” DeLomba said. “This the real belt. This is the real deal. It’s the green money belt. This is what all these fighters here want to fight for.”

April 7th also features an eight-round female welterweight showdown between Aleksandra Magdziak Lopes (16-4-2, 1 KO) of Marshfield, Mass., and Mexican challenger Paty Ramirez (11-3, 5 KOs), plus a six-round lightweight bout between Springfield, Mass., vet Zack Ramsey (7-1, 3 KOs) and unbeaten Augusta, Ga., native Divante Jones (9-0, 6 KOs). Unbeaten New Bedford, Mass., junior middleweight Ray Oliveira Jr. (7-0, 1 KO) faces his toughest test to date in the six-round co-feature bout against Portland, Maine native Casey Kramlich (6-0-1, 3 KOs).

Worcester, Mass., lightweight Jamaine Ortiz (3-0, 2 KOs) battles Glenn Mitchell (2-0, 2 KOs) of Steubenville, Ohio, and Junior welterweight Jonathan Figueroa (2-0, 1 KO) of Hartford, Conn., returns to face Springfield, Mass., vet Miguel Ortiz (1-0, 1 KO), both in four-round bouts. Worcester super middleweight Kendrick Ball Jr. (5-0-2, 4 KOs) puts his unbeaten record on the line against Rhode Islander and U.S. Air Force vet Zachary Christy (1-0-1) in a six-round bout.

Joining Aleksandra Lopes on April 7th is her stepson, Arturo Lopes (1-0), who ends an eight-year layoff in his return bout against Taunton, Mass., welterweight Marqus Bates (1-1, 1 KO). Lynn, Mass., welterweight Khiry Todd (2-0, 2 KOs) battles Philadelphia’s Vincent Floyd (2-2-1, 1 KO) in a four-round bout and junior welterweight Cristobal Marrero (3-0, 2 KOs) of New London, Conn., by way of Worcester, returns in a four-round bout against New York’s Sidney Maccow (4-4, 3 KOs). The Lopeses fight April 7th in honor of the late Manny Lopes, a former CES standout who passed away in December and will be inducted into the CES Ring of Honor.

Junior welterweight Jonathan Figueroa (2-0, 1 KO) of Hartford, Conn., returns to Twin River to face Springfield’s Miguel Ortiz (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-round showdown between two rising New England prospects and amateur standouts Ricky Delossantos of Providence, R.I., and Philip Davis of Worcester make their professional debuts against one another in a four-round super featherweight bout.

The April 7th card features 22 fighters with a combined record of 105-16-8. Thirteen of those 22 enter with undefeated records. CES Boxing is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2017, continuing a tradition of excellence anchored by legendary fight veterans Peter Manfredo Jr., “Sucra” Ray Oliveira, Scott Pemberton and five-time world champion Vinny Paz.

“This is the best card in New England in decades,” CES Boxing president and CEO Jimmy Burchfield Sr. said.