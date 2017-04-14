April 15th Live Stream Announced: Luis vs. Nunez Fight

Watch World-Class Title Contender Tony “Lightning” Luis vs. Noe “El Dengue” Nunez at 8:00 P.M. EST

Watch Tony “Lightning” Luis (22-3, 7 KOs) battle Mexican Knockout artist, Noe “El Dengue” Nunez (17-4- 1, 13 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round clash on Saturday, April 15th at 8:00 P.M. EST in Cornwall, ON Canada. Access to the Live Stream is available for $19.95 and can be purchased here.





Saturday, April 15th Bout Card:

Luis vs. Nuñez

Tony “Lightning” Luis (22-3 7KOs) faces Noe “El Dengue” Nuñez (17-4-1 13KOs) in a pivotal bout for both fighters. Luis is fighting his first match on home soil against the seasoned Sinaloa, Mexico native known for his power and durability. In the scheduled 10-round main event, Nuñez is fighting to recover from a loss to David Luis Gonzalez in his own home state and make a statement in his return to the ring. Luis’s trademark speed and power will be on full display in order to win his fourth in a row in front of his local fans and make a move up in the WBA rankings to set himself up for a title shot.

Clayton vs. Chavez

Nova Scotia welterweight Custio Clayton (10-0 8KOs) fights to stay undefeated against Mexican powerhouse, Alfredo “Matador” Chavez (12-8 10KOs) in a scheduled 8-round slugfest. Clayton, a Canadian Olympian in 2012, is putting his unbeaten record on the line against the menacing Chavez who is desperately needs to turn things around in Canada. He’s seeking redemption after two losses to undefeated fighters in his home country and will be striving to make a statement tonight in Cornwall.

Madera vs. Valenzuela

Making his sixth straight appearance in Canada, Albany native “ILL” Will Madera (8-0 3KOs) is pitting his undefeated record against Sinaloa, Mexico’s Omar Valenzuela (9-5-2 4KOs) in a match featuring two power punchers. The durable and hard-hitting Madera is looking to keep his dazzling streak alive against boxers with winning records. Valenzuela, meanwhile, is hoping to turn things around after a close loss in February. Both boxers bring a vicious, gut-blasting array of body punches combined with ring smarts to this 6-round bout.

Brandon vs. Polina

In a four-round clash of super welterweights, Mississauga’s Michael Brandon (3-0 2KOs) is aiming to assert his dominance and maintain his unblemished record against Monterrey, Mexico’s Michell Polina (1-2-1 1KO). The resilient Polina is coming off a disappointing loss in Ontario to undefeated Mayron Vieira Zeferino. Polina hopes to battle his way back into the win column against the hard-punching Brandon who has been steadily rolling up wins since his debut in 2014.

Robidoux vs. Ortega

Akwesasne native Ronnie “Rocket” Robidoux (2-0 2KO) gets a rare opportunity to showcase his formidable skills in front of local fans against the experienced Jesus Ortega (2-3-1) from Mexico. The dangerous Ortega, is coming off a loss and a draw, both in Ontario. He is anxious to turn his fortunes around in Canada. Standing in his way is the rising Robidoux. Scheduled for four rounds, Ortega will be facing the relentless Akwesasne boxer whose last win was punctuated by a devastating left hand that sent Donnis Reed crashing under the ropes.

Andujo vs. Tondo

California native Daniel “El Pantera” Andujo (3-1 1KO) brings a west coast flavor to Cornwall to face P.G. (Praise Giver) Tondo (0-1)–a native of the Philippines, now living in Toronto. In what promises to be a furious flyweight bout, both swift boxers will be looking to land early KOs in the scheduled four-rounder. The crowd-pleasing Andujo, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Elwin Soto in Palm Springs. Tondo is determined to right the ship against the versatile Andujo who is marking his first trip north of the border as a memorable one for him and the Cornwall fans.