Antowyan AIkens & DeCarlo Perez chime in on their title bout

Atlantic City rivals, Antowyan Aikens (13-4-1, 1 KO)and DeCarlo Perez (16-6-1, 5 KOs) both have strong words heading into their showdown for the New Jersey State Super Middleweight title that will take place this Saturday night at The Bourbon Room inside the Showboat Hotel.





The bout headlines a card promoted by Rising Star Promotions.

On Training Camp:

Aikens–“I had a 10-week camp, and it was great. I am prepared for a good fight on Saurday.”

Perez-“Camp was tremendous. I had a fantastic camp. It was a lot of hurt, but it was worth it with all the road work and great sparring. It was tough, but it was my best camp.”





On Your Opponent:

Aikens–“Perez is tough, and I know he is going to being his “A” Game. He is going to come in shape. But I know what I have, and how I prepared, so there is nothing to worry about.”

Perez–“Aikens is somebody else that is in the way of something that I want. He has to go. I know he is the one who wanted this fight, but that is his business. There is not much I can say about that.”

Does this mean anything more that your opponent is from Atlantic City?





Aikens–“This is one of those fights that is for bragging rights. It is for the State Championship. It is one of those fights that I never expected to happen, but it is here, so I am going to make the best of it.”

Perez-“To me, he wants to prove that he is the best in the area. He had to fight someone who is one of the best. I tip my hat to hip, because he acknowledged me as one of the best.”

What does a win do for your career?

Aikens–“A win gets my career to the next level. For my sake, A win is very credible because who he has fought and defeated.”

Perez–“A win gets my momentum back. A push to go forward. This is a must win fight for me.”

DeCarlo, how do you feel at 168-pounds?

Perez–“168 is fine with me. I train hard and when I am fight at this weight, it is not a priority. I can just focus on training to win. When I fight at 160 or 168, I can just focus on my craft., and I do not have to hurt myself making weight.

Final Thoughts on the fight:

Aikens-“I am prepared to go to war. I will use my boxing ability. That is who I am, but If I have to go to war, then I will.

Perez–“It is going to be an interesting and action packed fight. We are both coming to fight to see who is the best in the area.

In the eight-round co-feature, Greg Jackson (8-7-1, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia battles Julius Dyis (9-1, 4 KOs) of Clarksdale, Mississippi in a fight for the WBF Welterweight Title.

In a six-round battle of New Jersey based junior welterweights, John Bauza (10-0, 5 KOs) of North Bergen takes on Rashad Bogar (4-7-1, 2 KOs) of Newark.

In four-round bouts:

Tahlik Taylor (3-11-1, 1 KO) of Greensboro, NC fights Travis Toledo (1-0) of Baltimore, Maryland in a light heavyweight battle.

Ryan Wilczak (6-0, 3 KOs) of Scranton, PA squares off with Alberto Delgado (0-3) of Roanoke, Virginia in a middleweight contest.

Omar Salem (3-0) of Brooklyn New York will fight Mike Anderson (0-2) of Philadelphia in a middleweight fight.

Isaiah Hart of Atlantic City will make his pro debut against Dillan Kasprzak (0-1) of Philadelphia in a lightweight fight.

Nahir Albright (3-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia battles Glenford Nickey (4-1, 1 KO) of Brooklyn, New York in a lightweight bout.

Jahmal Dyer (5-1, 3 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland boxes against Marcos Lugo (0-1) of Vineland, New Jersey in a lightweight bout.

Ry’Shine Collins of Philadelphia makes his pro debut against Lucky Holt (0-2) of Hannibal, Missouri in a bantamweight fight.

Steve Moore (1-4, 1 KO) of Orange, New Jersey takes on Kashon Hutchinson (3-5, 1 KO) of Reading, Pennsylvania in a welterweight bout.

2018 National Golden Gloves champion Roney Hines (3-0, 3 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio battles Kendrick Houston (1-3, 1 KO) of Concord, NC in a heavyweight fight.