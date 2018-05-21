Antony Woolery Does The Rounds

Antony Woolery has been doing the rounds to make sure his professional boxing career doesn’t start with a double defeat.

Woolery is determined to redress the balance and have his hand raised in his home city at Wolverhampton’s Starworks Warehouse on Saturday June 9.

Another crack at success will come on promoter Errol Johnson’s first BCB Boxing offering at the venue, on a show which has been dubbed ‘Emerging Stars.’

The 33-year-old suffered a setback on his paid bow last November, when he was outpointed by Dmitrij Kalinovskij over four rounds.

He gave up 7in in height to the Lithuanian and struggled to catch his opponent with any regularity, winning just a share of a round in a 40-37 deficit.

He is planning to come down from cruiser, but first wants to level up his pro record and has left no stone unturned in preparation.

Losing again would unthinkable, so Woolery is doing all that he possibly can to see that he comes out on top come fight night.

He said: “Compared to last time, training has gone excellently. There’s been no major problems, which was about all I can ask for.

“I’ve already done quadruple the sparring I had for my debut, which was one four rounder and jumping in for a couple of rounds!

“I’m pretty much walking around the same weight as last time so, in the future, I’ll be looking to get down to light heavy.

“I don’t want to be blasting the pounds off too much because I’ve done that before, as an amateur, and it didn’t do me any good.

“I was disappointed with my debut and it felt like everything was against me from the moment I got my pro licence.

“I strained a calf in training and hurt an arm taking my kids on a dry ski slope, so luck wasn’t exactly on my side whatever I did.

“If I’d had the correct camp, I believe I would have beaten him. He had the height advantage and that played its part, but a lot of my timing was also off.

“My fitness wasn’t really there, either, but I’ve been in the gym at 6am every morning to get myself ready to go again.

“This one is for my fans, ticket sales have gone well again and the performance wasn’t up to scratch last time. I want to put on a show for them.

“Those who have followed me for a while know what they are going to get. I’m not a technical boxer, I like a scrap and that should be exciting.”

The Starworks bill will be topped by a 10-round battle for the English bantamweight title between Kyle Williams and defending champion Thomas Essomba.

Wolverhampton’s only female pro boxer, Lauren Johnson, features on the undercard as does Polish powerhouse Damion Kiwior, who is based in the city.

Connor Jones’ time is finally about to come in the paid code, with the Dudley debutant’s bow delayed from last year.

IBO Continental and former area champion Craig Morris makes the trip from Ludlow in Shropshire to occupy the home corner, while Connor Parker travels from Derbyshire.

Former English super bantamweight champion and British title challenger Sean Davis, from Birmingham, and Walsall-based debutant Levi Ferguson complete the line-up.

Tickets are on sale now, priced at £40, which will be £45 on the door. VIP ringside passes are £65. To buy, call Antony directly on 07592 437 531 or contact him on Facebook.