Antonio Vargas vs. Wilner Soto on Feb.22

WBO #15 Antonio Vargas (9-0 3 KO’s) is fighting for the 7th time in his hometown of Kissimmee. Vargas, is the current NABF Jr bantamweight title holder, having claimed the vacant title in his last outing against the tough Mexican contender Jorge “El Wero” Perez. Vargas returns to the Telemundo airwaves, this time he defends his title against Wilner Soto (21-5 12 KO) of Canalete, Colombia over 8 rounds. The young Olympic prospect looks to start off the year with a strong first defense and continue his trend in the pro ranks.





John Karl Sosa (13-3 6 KO’s) of Caugas, Puerto Rico is making his return to the ring after a one year layoff. His comeback fight will be a classic battle of Puerto Rico vs Mexico as John Karl is set to face Alejandro “Bad Boy” Barbosa (11-3 7 KO’s) of Jamay Jalisco, Mexico. Sosa looks to bounce back after suffering a hard fought 10 round split decision loss to world ranked contender Rashidi Ellis.

The special attraction bout of the night features rising middleweight prospect Carlos Monroe Jr (11-0 8 KO’s) squaring off against Jonathan “Oso” Tavira (17-6 13 KO’s)in a 10 round bout.

The show is rounded off by a battle of lightweights. Emmanuel “Tito” Morales (9-3 5 KO’s) faces Pedro “Perico” Amigon (6-11) over 6 rounds.





“Magic” Alamo vs “Tormenta” Mendez airs live on Telemundo Feb 22nd at 11:35 EST/ Check local listings.

Vargas vs Soto is brought to you by Top Rank, in association with All Star Boxing, INC.

3 more bouts scheduled, Doors open at 7:00PM first bell 8:00PM

Tickets are already available by visiting ohpark.com/ Ticketmaster.com or at the box office in Osceola Heritage Park.