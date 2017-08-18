Antonio Orozco faces Roberto Ortiz on 9/23

Super lightweight contender Antonio “Relentless” Orozco (26-0, 17 KOs) will make the first defense of his WBC USNBC Super Lightweight title against veteran Roberto “Massa” Ortiz (35-1-2, 26 KOs) in the televised opener and co-feature for the lightweight showdown between Jorge “El Niño de Oro” Linares (42-3, 27 KOs) and Luke Campbell (17-1, 14 KOs) for the WBA, WBC Diamond and Ring Magazine Lightweight World Championship on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the ‘Fabulous’ Forum. The event will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Orozco is coming off a spectacular fourth-round knockout win against KeAndre “The Truth” Gibson, where a thunderous right hand gave Gibson the first loss of his career. Orozco’s resume also includes impressive wins against Steve “2POUND” Forbes, Emanuel “Tranzformer” Taylor and Humberto “La Zorrita” Soto. The 29-year-old of San Diego, California will look to continue his rise to the pinnacle of the 140-pound division in what promises to be an action-packed fight.





Ortiz, of Torreon, Mexico, is the former WBC Silver Super Lightweight champion whose only loss was via a controversial second-round knockout against Argentine knockout artist Lucas “La Máquina” Matthysse in September of 2014. Since then, the 31-year-old Ortiz has scored four wins and will look to take advantage of his second opportunity to fight on a high-profile Golden Boy Promotions card.

“I’m happy to have an opportunity to fight at the Forum, where there have been many iconic fights,” said Antonio Orozco. “I’m looking to leave an imprint there on September 23.We know Roberto Ortiz is a tremendous fighter. He definitely comes to fight. He’s aggressive. He’s a very strong fighter, and this is one of those matchups where styles make fights.”

“I’m happy for the big opportunity that Golden Boy Promotions is giving me, being on such a big event as Linares-Campell,” said Roberto Ortiz. “The truth is that I feel motivated and strong for this fight. I know that Orozco is a great fighter, that it’s going to be a great fight, and that the people will walk away happy come fight night.”

“Antonio is a tremendous fighter and one of the top 10 super lightweights in the sport today,” said Golden Boy Promotions Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “He is rugged fighter that pushes himself and his opponents in the ring. Fans can expect to see a great show in the ring when he challenges Ortiz in the co-feature to Linares vs. Campbell on Sept. 23.”





Linares vs. Campbell is a 12-round fight for the WBA, WBC Diamond and

Ring Magazine Lightweight World Championships, to be held Saturday, September 23 at the ‘Fabulous’ Forum in Inglewood, California. The championship event is presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Matchroom Boxing, in association with Teiken Promotions.

Orozco vs. Ortiz is a 10-round fight for the WBC USNBC super lightweight title presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, BORN BOLD and Casa Mexico Tequila and will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Tickets are priced at $25, $50, $75 and $125, not including applicable service charges and taxes, with a total ticket limit of 12 per person. To charge by phone with a major credit card, call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or the Forum Box Office (Monday through Friday 11:00 a.m. PST to 7:00 p.m. PST) at (310) 330-7300. Tickets are also available for purchase at www.fabulousforum.com or www.ticketmaster.com.