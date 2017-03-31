Antonio Orozco: I can’t overlook KeAndre Gibson

Golden Boy Promotions fighters Antonio “Relentless” Orozco (25-0, 16 KOs) and KeAndre “The Truth” Gibson (16-0-1, 7 KOs) are just one day away from their 10-round main event for the vacant WBC USNBC Super Lightweight Championship, which will prove to be a defining moment in each of their careers. Golden Boy Promotions sat down with Orozco and Gibson recently to get their thoughts on the importance of this match up and what it means to them.





Orozco vs. Gibson is Saturday, April 1 live from The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN airing on ESPN Deportes at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and ESPN2 airing it at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

ANTONIO “RELENTLESS” OROZCO, Undefeated Super Lightweight Contender:

“There is a lot more excitement in a fight when you have two undefeated fighters going toe to toe.

“I’ve seen him fight a couple of times. I can’t overlook Keandre Gibson. I’ve been through some hard times but not all hard times are the same. I’m here, I’m ready, let’s fight and get this going.”

KEANDRE “THE TRUTH” GIBSON, Undefeated Super Lightweight Contender:

“Boxing critics sleep on me; they don’t realize I’m one of the top prospects in boxing right now. I’ve sparred a lot of guys with experience; I’ve sparred Canelo and Pacquiao. I know what I’ve got to do.

“It’s time to step up, if I’m not ready now then I’ll never be ready.”

