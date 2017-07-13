Antoine Douglas vs. Juan De Angel on July 14

World ranked middleweight Antoine Douglas will now take on late-replacement Juan De Angel. this Friday, July 14th in a 10-round bout that will be contested for the NABA & WBC FECARBOX Middleweight titles.

The bout will headline the non-televised portion of a ShoBox: The New Generation card, which will be televised live on SHOWTIME (10 PM ET/PT, Delayed on the West Coast) at the Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Oklahoma.

The bout will precede a televised quadruple-header that will feature Keenan Smith (11-0, 5 KOs) fighting Ivan Baranchyk 15-0, 10 KOs) in the eight-round junior welterweight main event. In co-featured bouts, Kenneth Sims, Jr. (12-0, 4 KOs) battles Rolando Chinea (14-1-1, 6 KOs) in a junior welterweight bout, and Glenn Dezurn (9-0, 6 KOs) takes on Adam Lopez (16-1-1, 8 KOs) in a super bantamweight fight. The televised card will kick off with a super bantamweight fight that will pit Joshua Greer (13-1-1, 5 KOs) against LeRoy Davila (5-1, 3 KOs).





Douglas of Washington, DC has a record of 21-1-1 with 15 knockouts, and is ranked No.10 by the WBC.

Since suffering his only professional defeat, Douglas has comeback to score two consecutive knockouts, with the latest being a second round stoppage over Eduardo Mercedes on March 27. In that bout, Douglas captured the WBC FECARBOX Middleweight title.

De Angel of Barranquilla, Colombia has a record of 20-6 with 18 knockouts.

De Angel, 30 years old is a former WBO Latino Welterweight and Middleweight champion, who has a career best victory over Jose Pinzon.





De Angel is a nine-year veteran, who has shared the ring with world champion Gilberto Ramirez as well as undefeated contenders Knat Islam and Caleb Plant.